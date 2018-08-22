Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in India on Wednesday, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone was unveiled at an event in New York earlier this month, and since then, it had gone up for pre-orders in India - revealing its price. All that's remaining to be disclosed is the Galaxy Note 9's release date in India, as well as launch offers, and that's exactly what Samsung did at the launch event. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a massive 6.4-inch QHD+ display, and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that provides remote control functionality amongst other new features. Another major highlight is support for up to 1TB of storage on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts from Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 84,900. Samsung said the smartphone will be available to buy from Friday, August 24, though it's already available on online stores. The smartphone is available to buy via Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and the Samsung Mobile Store online, and is also available from offline stores. The Galaxy Note 9 is also available via Airtel, at a downpayment of Rs. 7,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

On the Samsung Mobile Store, launch offers include Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, as well as HDFC Bank no-cost EMIs. There are other no-cost EMI offers available, as well as an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange discount on select models. Similar offers are available on both Amazon India and Flipkart. Buyers also get Rs. 6,000 Paytm cashback on buying via Paytm Mall.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on top. It sports a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel, and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. I

Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens. There is a scene optimiser with 20 scene types. Also, the handset has features such as flaw detection that can detect the blinking of eye, lens smudge, and backlight to improve images. Further, there are HDR and live focus modes and an AR Emoji feature that first arrived on the Galaxy S9 models earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, seen from behind

In terms of storage, the Galaxy Note 9 has 128GB and 512GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There are several connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 18), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, Iris sensor, and a pressure sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor that sits below the rear camera setup.

Samsung has given a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 9 that supports fast charging and is compatible with wired and wireless charging technologies. The battery pack is notably 21 percent bigger in capacity than what was available on the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung has also embedded street speaker tuned by AKG and an enhanced security offering through Samsung Knox and biometrics. On the dimensions front, the Galaxy Note 9 measures 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weighs 201 grams. The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen measures 5.7x4.35x106.37mm and weighs 3.1 grams. Besides, both the Galaxy Note 9 and its S Pen are IP68 rated.

