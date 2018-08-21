Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched globally at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. The latest phablet from Samsung will make its way to the Indian market on Wednesday, while pre-ordering customers in the US will get their hands on the smartphone as early as August 24. But right before its release, reports have indicated that the Galaxy Note 9 is already performing better than the Galaxy S9 that was launched earlier this year. Interestingly, according to the latest information, more people in South Korea are opting for the premium 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant over the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

As per a report in The Investor, South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom has claimed that more than half the people have opted for the costlier Galaxy Note 9 variant that is priced at KRW 1.35 million (roughly Rs. 84,400), while the cheaper base variant costs 20 percent less, priced at KRW 1.09 million (roughly Rs. 68,100). Additionally, pre-ordering customers chose the Ocean Blue colour model that comes with a yellow S Pen was the most popular choice, according to the mobile carrier. Notably, this response has only been reported in South Korea and there is no information on what customers are opting for in other markets.

Meanwhile, citing a South Korean mobile carrier, another report in The Investor claims that the pre-orders for the "new, super powerful Note," are already 30 percent to 50 percent higher than that of the Galaxy S9. The report says that though the numbers are not quite as high as that of the Galaxy Note 8 in 2017, the Galaxy Note 9 is still seeing 80 percent of the demand.

It remains to be seen what kind of demand the latest Samsung flagship will see in India. The Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch in the country on Wednesday. Until Tuesday, interested buyers were able to pre-book the handset via online and offline channels. However, the pre-bookings have now been closed.