Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets One UI 2.5 Update With Wireless DeX Support, Camera Features: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets One UI 2.5 Update With Wireless DeX Support, Camera Features: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 got the One UI 2.1 update a week after the German variant which may be the case with the One UI 2.5 update as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 October 2020 17:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets One UI 2.5 Update With Wireless DeX Support, Camera Features: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Night Mode was improved with the One UI 2.1 update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly received One UI 2.5 in Germany
  • It may come to India a week later
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reportedly gets camera improvements with the update

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly started receiving One UI 2.5 update based on Android 10 in Germany. The update comes with firmware version N960FXXU6FTJ3 and brings several new features to the phone that was launched back in 2018, as well as the October Android security patch. The update is said to be over-the-air and as of now, there is no information on when the One UI 2.5 update will make its way to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users in India. The phone received One UI 2.1 update in India back in June.

As per a report by SamMobile, Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany have started receiving the One UI 2.5 update which comes with firmware version N960FXXU6FTJ3. It brings support for wireless DeX that allows using DeX on a display that supports screen mirroring. The phone also gets the latest October security patch. 

Till now, a physical connection with a cable was required to access Samsung DeX. The report also states that the camera has received some new functionality. Single Take feature has been reportedly added and users can now select the video recording resolution, as well as the frame rate between 24fps, 30fps, and 60fps in Pro video mode.

The Samsung Keyboard app on the phone is said to have got a YouTube search feature that splits the keyboard in landscape orientation. Lastly, the Messages app now allows users to send an SOS message every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

As of now, there is no information on when the update will come to the Indian market.

The report also points out that One UI 2.5 will be the last update for the Galaxy Note 9 with only security updates following through for at least one more year and after that, the frequency will be reduced to once every three months.

Indian users of the Galaxy Note 9 got the One UI 2.1 update back in June which was a week after the German variant of the phone received it. It is possible that Indian users get the One UI 2.5 update after a week, this time as well. However, Samsung has not given confirmation of the One UI 2.5 update rollout and we have reached out to the company for the same. This space will be updated as and when we receive a response.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update, One UI 2 5
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets One UI 2.5 Update With Wireless DeX Support, Camera Features: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. ICICI Bank Netbanking and Transactions Down for Many Customers in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale Best Deals Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Big Discounts on Flipkart
  5. Micromax Co-Founder Owned Brand Brings New Neckband, TWS Earbuds to India
  6. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  8. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  9. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel Core i7 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  2. Google Sheets Gets Smart Fill Feature, Helps Autocomplete Data Entry
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets One UI 2.5 Update With Wireless DeX Support, Camera Features: Report
  4. Huawei, ZTE UK Ban ‘Denounced’ by Europe Telecoms Lobby Group
  5. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3
  6. Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a 256GB Storage Model: Price in India, Specifications
  8. FCC Will Move to Clarify Key Social Media Legal Protections, Chairman Ajit Pai Says
  9. ICICI Bank Is Down, Making Debit Card and UPI Transactions Fail for Many of Its Customers in India
  10. Facebook-Backed Libra Taps Ex-HSBC Executive as CFO of Payments Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com