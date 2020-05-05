Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Expected to Get One UI 2.1 Update in June

Samsung had earlier confirmed that the company was working on bringing the update to Galaxy Note 9.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 5 May 2020 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Expected to Get One UI 2.1 Update in June

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 came with Samsung Experience UX when it was launched in 2018

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could receive One UI 2.1 update in June
  • The company revealed it in a community forum post
  • The phone currently runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to receive the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update in June 2020. The news was revealed on Samsung's Korean community portal by a moderator. It was confirmed last month that the company was working on bringing its latest skin to the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The phone ran on Android 9 Pie at the time of its launch in 2018 and has since received the Android 10 update.

A Korean Samsung Community forum post by a moderator said that the One UI 2.1 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be released in June. It added that bringing the update to the phone is taking some time. An older post by a moderator, while confirming that the update was coming to the phone, had also mentioned that the company is carefully applying the changes for the sake of stability, taking some time in the process. Now, through the recent post on the forum, a schedule has been revealed for the first time.

One UI 2.1 update

OneUI 2.1 by Samsung was first launched with the Galaxy S20 series phones and Galaxy Z Flip. It started rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10-series phones last month. It is expected to be rolled out for other eligible devices in the coming months.


One UI 2.1 bring Samsung Quick Share, Screen Zoom, camera modes like Single Take, a Pro Mode for Video, Filters, Selfie Tone, and an AR Zone. Multi-lingual translation feature for Samsung Keyboard is also provided.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 debuted in August 2018 running Samsung Experience UX on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Since then, it has received the Android 9 Pie and Android 10 updates, currently having the One UI 2.0 skin.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, One UI 2.1, Android 10
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
