Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly getting the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update along with June 2020 security patch. According to a report, the system update is currently limited Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany and its global rollout is expected soon. The latest development comes almost a month after a Samsung community moderator tipped that the system update on Samsung's 2018 flagship will arrive in June. The Galaxy Note 9 came out with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX on top and the phone recently received the One UI 2.0 update.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the One UI 2.1 over-the-air (OTA) update for the Galaxy Note 9 carries the firmware N960FXXU5ETF5, intended for the Exynos 9810 SoC-variant of the smartphone. The system update is 1252.18MB in size and carries the June 2020 Android security patch. A screenshot of the update in the report, however does not highlight new features being added to Galaxy Note 9. It states that the One UI 2.1 update improves "device stability" and brings "enhanced features."

Meanwhile, a separate report by SamMobile claims that the One UI 2.1 update on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 does not bring all of the features that debuted with One UI 2.1 on the Galaxy S20 series. However, the website was able to spot Quick Share and Music Share features on the phone that lets users share files instantly. Additionally, the camera app has too received new upgrades such as Single Take mode. The phone now has the AR Zone that puts all augmented reality features such as AR Emoji and AR Doodle in one place, SamMobile adds.

As mentioned, the update is said to be limited to users in Germany right now. Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in India started receiving the One UI 2.1 update.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a 6.4-inch display debuted in India in August 2018. The phone packs octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also includes a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.

