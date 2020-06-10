Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving OneUI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving OneUI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch: Reports

The One UI 2.1 update brings new features such as Quick Share, Quick Music, AR Zone, and more.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 10 June 2020 15:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 made its debut in India in August 2018

Highlights
  • The One UI 2.1 update reportedly carries the firmware N960FXXU5ETF5
  • The update is said to be limited to Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany
  • The system update is 1252.18MB in size

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly getting the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update along with June 2020 security patch. According to a report, the system update is currently limited Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany and its global rollout is expected soon. The latest development comes almost a month after a Samsung community moderator tipped that the system update on Samsung's 2018 flagship will arrive in June. The Galaxy Note 9 came out with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX on top and the phone recently received the One UI 2.0 update.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the One UI 2.1 over-the-air (OTA) update for the Galaxy Note 9 carries the firmware N960FXXU5ETF5, intended for the Exynos 9810 SoC-variant of the smartphone. The system update is 1252.18MB in size and carries the June 2020 Android security patch. A screenshot of the update in the report, however does not highlight new features being added to Galaxy Note 9. It states that the One UI 2.1 update improves "device stability" and brings "enhanced features."

Meanwhile, a separate report by SamMobile claims that the One UI 2.1 update on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 does not bring all of the features that debuted with One UI 2.1 on the Galaxy S20 series. However, the website was able to spot Quick Share and Music Share features on the phone that lets users share files instantly. Additionally, the camera app has too received new upgrades such as Single Take mode. The phone now has the AR Zone that puts all augmented reality features such as AR Emoji and AR Doodle in one place, SamMobile adds.

As mentioned, the update is said to be limited to users in Germany right now. Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in India started receiving the One UI 2.1 update.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a 6.4-inch display debuted in India in August 2018. The phone packs octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also includes a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, One UI 2.1, Android 10
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
