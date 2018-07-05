NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Surfaces on Official Support Pages; Cases Available for Pre-Order, Tipping Colour Variants

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Surfaces on Official Support Pages; Cases Available for Pre-Order, Tipping Colour Variants

 
, 05 July 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Surfaces on Official Support Pages; Cases Available for Pre-Order, Tipping Colour Variants

Photo Credit: MobileFun

Highlights

  • Support pages for the Galaxy Note 9 available for four countries
  • The cases for the smartphone can be pre-ordered from MobileFun.in
  • The cases suggest same design as recently leaked renders of Note 9

Samsung is set to launch its much-awaited flagship - Galaxy Note 9 - at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled on August 9, and ahead of the unveiling, more details about the upcoming smartphone are surfacing on the Internet. While a number of features and specifications of the Galaxy Note 9 have been spotted in leaks, the smartphone has now been spotted in official support pages. Separately, protective cases for the Galaxy Note 9 are already available for pre-order one month ahead of launch, tipping colour variants of the handset. Also, the previously rumoured Bluetooth S Pen stylus has been spotted on the US FCC site.

While the Galaxy Unpacked event is over a month away, official support pages for a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-N960F/DS have gone live on Samsung sites in several countries. This has been rumoured to be the final Galaxy Note 9 model number and the 'DS' in the name possibly suggests a dual-SIM variant of the smartphone. You can find the support page for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 available for countries like Tuki Suomi, Denmark, France, and Norway.

As of now, the Galaxy Note 9 support pages do not reveal any details about the smartphone. Apart from the model number and video tutorials that are common to Samsung smartphones, Samsung has not posted anything else on these pages. However, more information about the upcoming handset has surfaced online.

As mentioned, the protective cases for the Galaxy Note 9 have gone up for pre-order over a month before the handset has actually been unveiled. If you are expecting some major design changes in the Galaxy Note 9, the Olixar phone cases that are available for pre-order via Mobile Fun might come as bad news. These Olixar cases listing come with renders of the new handset, revealing a few design cues.

MobileFun has listed at least five Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases that can be pre-ordered for prices between Rs. 746 and Rs. 3,736. As per the images in the listing, the Galaxy Note 9 comes with a chin at the bottom, similar to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. There are no major changes in terms of design. The smartphone is seen to sport the same horizontally placed dual camera setup. While some previous reports had suggested that Samsung will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the renders show that it is placed below the camera module. Also, the heart rate sensor is positioned beside the camera sensors. Finally, the colours that the renders have hinted for the Galaxy Note 9 are Black, Blue, Brown, Grey, and Lavender.

It is worth mentioning that Olixar cases for the Galaxy Note 8 were listed for pre-order by Mobile Fun last year on this day, and most of the details were accurate. While these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, the Galaxy Note 9 cases and renders do provide us a glimpse of what to expect from the 2018 flagship.

Coming to the S Pen, the Galaxy Note 9 stylus has previously been rumoured to come with Bluetooth support. The stylus has been spotted on the US FCC site, via Droid-Life, affirming the earlier reports. The documents on the official site have revealed the S Pen with model number EJ-PN960 is a 2.4GHz Bluetooth LE device. However, the listing does not reveal too many details about the new S Pen. The new features that could make their way into the S Pen have been said to be music playback controls and the ability to control photo capture from a distance.

In the last few months, the Galaxy Note 9 has been part of the rumour mill often. We can expect the smartphone to get top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810 SoCs, a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Some reports have claimed that the phablet will get an additional physical button, possibly for a camera shutter.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Surfaces on Official Support Pages; Cases Available for Pre-Order, Tipping Colour Variants
