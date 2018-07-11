Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expecting an announcement at the company's launch event slated for August 9. With less than a month to go before the official unveiling, we now appear to have our first look at what seems to be an official press render of the front of the upcoming Samsung phablet. As per the image, the Galaxy Note 9 will look a lot like the Galaxy Note 8, which is something previous leaks and rumours have already revealed. And, as before, the bezels appear to be thinner with the panel stretched wide and tall. The image does not give us a look at the rear of the handset, or at the software running on the display.

AndroidHeadlines seems to have procured an exclusive look at the front of the Galaxy Note 9, courtesy a source that is claimed to be reliable. While the smartphone appears to resemble last year's Samsung Galaxy Note 8, it cannot really be ascertained considering the render does not show the back of the phone. It does, however, expectedly sport an Infinity Display design. Left of the Galaxy Note 9, as per the render, sports the volume control buttons and a dedicated Bixby button. On the right, we can see a lock/ power key. This render puts to rest rumours of yet another dedicated physical button, possibly for camera shutter or taking screenshots.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845/ Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM, minimum of 64GB internal storage, dual 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery. It will most likely run Samsung Experience UI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Earlier this month, a leak around the S Pen of the phablet tipped the colour variants expected on launch day of the Galaxy Note 9. These include, Black, Grey, Lavender, Blue, and Brown.