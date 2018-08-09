NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: Here's All We Know So Far

09 August 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: Here's All We Know So Far

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 live event is set to begin at 8.30pm IST today

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event will begin at 8.30pm IST
  • The smartphone is expected to go on sale on August 24
  • It is expected to be launched at a 'reasonable price'

Anticipation is about to come to an end as Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy Note 9 flagship at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. The event will begin at 8.30pm IST (11am EST) and will be live-streamed for all to see. Samsung has already started to take pre-registrations in India, for all those interested in the smartphone. Big focus this year is on the S Pen, which is expected to come in varied colour options, and with vastly improved abilities.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event will be live streamed on the company's YouTube channel, and we'll paste a link here when it goes live. Samsung has already hinted that the Galaxy Note 9 will be launched at a "reasonable price". Reports from Indonesia suggest that the 128GB variant will cost IDR 13,500,000 (roughly Rs. 64,000) and its 512GB variant will be priced at IDR 17,500,000 (roughly Rs. 82,800). In Vietnam, Samsung was spotted already taking pre-orders for the 128GB and 512GB configurations, and both are priced at VND 25 million, and VND 29,490,000 respectively, before the listing was pulled.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India in 64GB storage option at a price of Rs. 67,900. The smartphone is rumoured to go on sale on August 24, while its pre-orders are expected to begin as soon as the event ends. It is also expected to arrive in markets including India and Poland soon after its global launch. Online marketplaces such as Flipkart have already started teasing its arrival, however tangible timelines have not been announced.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

As per rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It should be powered by a Exynos 9820 SOC or the Snapdragon 845 SoC, depending upon the region. Leaks suggest that Samsung could offer as much as 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage configuration with the Galaxy Note 9.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport an improved dual camera setup placed horizontally, with the fingerprint scanner placed below it. This is a shift in design from last year, as we saw the fingerprint scanner placed beside the sensors on the Galaxy Note 8. It is expected to sport a dedicated shutter button, support OIS, and come with video enhancements as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to come with a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Samsung is also expected to launch an all-new wireless charging pad called Wireless Charger Duo that could not just charge the Galaxy Note 9 but also the Galaxy Watch that is also likely to arrive simultaneously.

Lastly, but most importantly, Samsung is this time reportedly upgrading its stylus by adding Bluetooth connectivity to let users unlock the phone remotely by pressing a button on the S Pen. There could also be some enhancements on the pressure sensitivity front. Further, Samsung is apparently bringing a Gold-coloured S Pen this time to offer new colour combinations of the Galaxy Note 9.

