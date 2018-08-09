Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Launch Event to Begin Soon: Live Updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event is less than an hour away, bringing the latest large-screen smartphone with S Pen support. The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 model will succeed last year’s Galaxy Note 8 and will the company’s new flagship phablet, even though the phrase has lost much meaning with smartphone display sizes reaching new heights with each passing launch. Nonetheless, rumours suggest the smartphone will have a slightly bigger display than its predecessor as well as the Galaxy S9+. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price, specifications and release date will be announced at the launch event, which is slated to begin at 8:30pm IST.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 live stream

The Galaxy Note 9 live stream will let fans all over the world watch the event online. Just tap the play button in the YouTube video embedded below to watch the event. We will be at the event too, so you can refresh this page every few minutes to get the latest updates without skipping a beat.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price, specifications

Samsung has officially said the Galaxy Note 9 will be launched at a "reasonable price". Reports from Indonesia suggest that the 128GB variant will cost IDR 13,500,000 (roughly Rs. 64,000) and its 512GB variant will be priced at IDR 17,500,000 (roughly Rs. 82,800). In Vietnam, Samsung was spotted already taking pre-orders for the 128GB and 512GB configurations, and both are priced at VND 25 million, and VND 29,490,000 respectively, before the listing was pulled. Online marketplaces in India such as Flipkart and Amazon have already started teasing its arrival.

As for the specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It should be powered by a Exynos 9820 SOC or the Snapdragon 845 SoC, depending upon the region. Leaks suggest that Samsung could offer as much as 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage configuration with the Galaxy Note 9.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport an improved dual camera setup placed horizontally, with the fingerprint scanner placed below it. This is a shift in design from last year, as we saw the fingerprint scanner placed beside the sensors on the Galaxy Note 8. It is expected to sport a dedicated shutter button, support OIS, and come with video enhancements as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to come with a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Samsung is also expected to launch an all-new wireless charging pad called Wireless Charger Duo that could not just charge the Galaxy Note 9 but also the Galaxy Watch that is also likely to arrive simultaneously.

Lastly, but most importantly, Samsung is this time reportedly upgrading its stylus by adding Bluetooth connectivity to let users unlock the phone remotely by pressing a button on the S Pen. There could also be some enhancements on the pressure sensitivity front. Further, Samsung is apparently bringing a Gold-coloured S Pen this time to offer new colour combinations of the Galaxy Note 9.