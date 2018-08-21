Ahead of the commercial rollout of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the handset has undergone a bunch of durability tests to determine its toughness. These come in the form of scratch, burn, and bend tests. To recall, Galaxy Note 9 was launched globally at the Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event held in New York earlier this month, and the latest phablet from the company will make its way to the Indian market on Wednesday. According to the durability test by a popular YouTuber, Samsung's hardware in the flagship appears to be impressive. However, interestingly, all the buttons on the smartphone seem to be easily removable.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who is popular for stress testing flagships, has this time picked the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. As per the video, the Galaxy Note 9 passes most of the scratch, burn, and bend tests. It is able to hold up to the bend test without any significant flex, and withstand scratches as well as any other flagship in the market. However, the plastic-built S Pen stylus that comes with the Galaxy Note 9 was quite easily breakable.

Meanwhile, the durability test revealed that all the buttons, including the one for Bixby, on the Galaxy Note 9 are easily removable. The narrator in the video, while scratching the metal build of the handset, discovered that the buttons could easily be popped out. However, they could also be put back without any issue. The narrator notes in his video that the probability of incurring accidental damage is almost non-existent, but said that anyone can easily steal the buttons.

The narrator then continues his video with a scratch test that uses the Mohs scale to examine the hardness of the front panel of the Galaxy Note 9. Scratches on the Samsung smartphone surface at the sixth level of the scale, while some deeper signs appear at the seventh level. This is somewhat similar to most other flagship handsets that have been seen to resist scratches until the Moh level six of hardness. Notably, the video suggests that the functionality of the fingerprint scanner is not affected even when there are a few scratches on it.

Coming towards the burn test, the screen of the Galaxy Note 9 withstood an open yellow flame for about 15 seconds before the pixels became white However, the display quickly recovered as well. When it comes to the bend test, the frame of the smartphone does not get bent, and the YouTuber did not find any flex.