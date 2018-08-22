Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is finally set to be launched in India today. The South Korean tech giant will be hosting an event in India, where the company's latest phablet will be unveiled. Following a global launch of the handset, Samsung had already confirmed the India launch date of the smartphone. Notably, the launch of Galaxy Note 9 in India will be taking place just two days ahead of its global availability that is scheduled for August 24. Samsung had already revealed the price in India and specifications of the Galaxy Note 9 when it started pre-orders last week. Its key specifications include the biggest display yet in the Note series, an upgraded S Pen with Bluetooth support, and a bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch live stream

According to an invite sent earlier by Samsung, the Galaxy Note 9 will be launched at an event in Delhi NCR at 12pm. As reported earlier, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, will be attending the launch event on his maiden visit to India. You will be able to watch the live stream of the launch event via Samsung's official site.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India, launch offers

As mentioned previously, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9's price in India starts at Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant, and the 8GB RAM/ 512GB inbuilt storage model will be available at Rs. 84,900. Until Tuesday, interested buyers were able to pre-book the handset via online and offline channels. However, the pre-bookings have now been closed.

In terms of launch offers, they can be availed with the Galaxy Note 9 via the Samsung Mobile Store. The handset can be purchased with a Rs. 6,000 cashback on transactions made using HDFC Bank cards. Also, buyers who have pre-ordered the smartphone will get a Gear Sport worth Rs. 22,900 for just Rs. 4,999. Additionally, Samsung is giving an exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,000 via Samsung Shop. Meanwhile, Amazon India and Flipkart will also provide the same set of offers, but the former will give an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,850 and the latter will provide up to Rs. 15,950 off on exchange.

Meanwhile, you can also purchase the Galaxy Note 9 via the Airtel Online Store. The company is offering the smartphone with a down payment of Rs. 7,999 and 24 EMIs of Rs. 2,999. Customers will also get 100GB data per month (with rollover), bundled local and STD calls, free national roaming calls, Airtel Secure device protection, Amazon Prime membership for a year, as well as access to Wynk Music and Airtel TV. It is worth noting that only the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 9 is available under Airtel's EMI plan.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications, features

Samsung will launch a dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy Note 9 in India. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top. It features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel. Notably, the variant of the Galaxy Note 9 that will launch in India is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor. It comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 9 bears a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Notably, the sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, the handset comes with an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens. There is a scene optimiser with 20 scene types. Additionally, the phone has features such as flaw detection that can detect the blinking of eye, lens smudge, and backlight to improve images. Further, there are HDR and live focus modes and an AR Emoji feature that first arrived on the Galaxy S9 models earlier this year.

In terms of storage, the Galaxy Note 9 comes with 128GB and 512GB of inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There are several connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 18), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, Iris sensor, and a pressure sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor that sits below the rear camera setup.

The Galaxy Note 9 is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and is compatible with wired and wireless charging technologies. Samsung has also embedded street speaker tuned by AKG and an enhanced security offering through Samsung Knox and biometrics. The Galaxy Note 9 measures 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weighs 201 grams. In terms of dimensions, the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen measures 5.7x4.35x106.37mm and weighs 3.1 grams. Besides, both the Galaxy Note 9 and its S Pen are IP68 rated.