The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is here, as was announced at the official launch event in New York on Thursday. This is undoubtedly Samsung's most powerful and capable smartphone to date, with specifications including up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Units of the handset have been sent out to media publications, and the folks over at Tom's Guide put the Galaxy Note 9 through a benchmark test to find out how well the hardware performs against the likes of Android stalwarts including the OnePlus 6, Pixel 2 XL, and LG G7 ThinQ, and also the Apple iPhone X. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 9 was put to test.

The first benchmark test was carried out in Geekbench 4, which resulted in a multi-core score of 8,876 for the phablet. This has been dwarfed by iPhone X's 5-digit score of 10,357 and even the OnePlus 6 that scored an impressive 9,088. However, it is important to note that the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 6 was used in the test, compared to the 6GB RAM model of the Galaxy Note 9. Other handsets like the Galaxy S9+, Pixel 2 XL, and LG G7 ThinQ scored lower than these three.

One of 3DMark's most graphic intensive test - Slingshot Extreme 3.1 - was next in line. This time again, the Galaxy Note 9 got a substantially lower score of 4,639, compared to 4,994 on the iPhone X. However, the OnePlus 6 outshined all of the flagships with a stellar score of 5,124. Other handsets were lower on the list, with just the Galaxy S9+ coming close to the Galaxy Note 9.

Display brightness was the next benchmark used in the report. The Galaxy Note 9 has a brightness of 604 nits, which was more than that of the iPhone X (574 nits) and the OnePlus 6 (574 nits). The flagship Samsung phablet was, however, overshadowed by the LG G7 ThinQ that comes with an astonishing brightness of 900 nits.

Lastly, the sRGB colour gamut was compared. The Galaxy Note 9 got a decent 224 percent, which however higher than iPhone X's 128.6 percent, was lower than 240.3 percent of the OnePlus 6. Galaxy Note 9 did also manage to beat the LG G7 ThinQ and Pixel 2 XL, which had a respective colour gamut of 138.8 percent and 130 percent.