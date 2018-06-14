Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 August 9 Launch Date Reiterated; Gear S4 Said to Accompany New Phablet

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 August 9 Launch Date Reiterated; Gear S4 Said to Accompany New Phablet

 
, 14 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 August 9 Launch Date Reiterated; Gear S4 Said to Accompany New Phablet

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch reiterated
  • It is rumoured for August 9
  • Samsung Gear S4 is expected to come alongside the new Galaxy Note model

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is anticipated to debut on August 9 at an "Unpacked" event in New York. Ahead of any formal announcement, a report from South Korea has reiterated the launch date that was rumoured previously. It has also separately been reported that alongside the new Galaxy Note model, the company is launching the Gear S4 in August. This new smartwatch will be the successor to the Gear S3. Unlike the previous model, the new offering is said to have an application processor built using Panel Level Packaging (PLP) to enable a thinner profile along with a cheaper price over the predecessor.

Citing people familiar with the development, Korea Herald reports that Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Note 9 as its another premium flagship on August 9, two weeks earlier than the Galaxy Note 8 launch. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tipped the same launch schedule earlier this month, also citing people familiar with the matter.

Apart from the launch schedule, ETNews separately reports that Samsung will bring the Gear S4 alongside Galaxy Note 9. The new smartwatch model is said to have an SoC based on PLP process. This will enable the company to build the Gear S3 successor with a thinner design. Further, the new process will reduce the cost of the SoC. This could drop the launch price of the Gear S4 in comparison with the price of the Gear S3. Notably, the Gear S3 was launched in January last year at Rs. 28,500.

The South Korean news source hasn't specified any details about the specifications of the Gear S4. However, tipster profile carrying the username of Ice Universe in a Weibo post recently claimed that the new Gear S smartwatch will come with a bigger, 470mAh battery compared to its predecessor that had a 380mAh battery. With PLP SoC and a large-enough battery pack, we can safely presume that the new model will deliver a day of power on a single charge. But this won't be a breakthrough as many smartwatches come with a similar battery life.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Gear S4, Samsung
Mozilla Said to Be Working on 'Scout', a Voice-Controlled Internet Browser
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 August 9 Launch Date Reiterated; Gear S4 Said to Accompany New Phablet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 1 vs Honor 7C vs Samsung Galaxy J4
  2. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live in India and the Rest of the World
  3. FIFA World Cup 2018 Matches to be Live Streamed Free on Jio TV, Airtel TV
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Review
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Brings VoLTE Support, Improved Performance
  7. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Popular Samsung Smartphones With New Sale
  8. Lenovo ThinkPad P52 VR-Ready Laptop With 128GB RAM, 6TB Storage Launched
  9. Samsung's Foldable Smartphone Price Tipped Ahead of Formal Launch
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.