Samsung has a big week ahead as it gears up to unveil its new line of 2019 Android smartphones. However, it hasn't forgotten about its flagships from last year. A new report suggests that the company is rolling out a new firmware for its Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, which brings with it the February 2019 Android security patch.

The news comes from SamMobile, which reports that Samsung is rolling out a new firmware version for the Galaxy Note 9 (Review) in Russia, with the software version ‘N960FPUS2CSB1'. The website hasn't published and details about the entire changelog but it could be similar to that of the Galaxy S9 (Review) and Galaxy S9+ (Review), which also just received a new update with the February patch and other fixes.

Samsung started rolling out the stable version of its One UI update, based on Android 9 Pie, for its 2018 flagship trio earlier in January. However, one option that was conspicuously missing was the ability to schedule Night Mode according to a preset time. This option has been added in the new update for the Galaxy S9 series and presumably, the new update for the Galaxy Note 9 would have also received this fix. Other fixes could also include improvements to NFC and email, better stability for Wi-Fi, and a few tweaks to gestures, which are based on the changelog of the new firmware for the Galaxy S9 series.

We checked two Samsung Galaxy Note 9 units in our office but neither of them picked the update, which means it's possible that this hasn't reached Indian units yet. From what we know, this is currently only rolling out in Russia but it shouldn't be long before it reached other countries too. If you own a Galaxy Note 9, do check for any updates by going to Settings > Software Update and hitting Download and Install to check if you've gotten the update.