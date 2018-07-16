A suspicious Samsung Galaxy Note 9 model has surfaced on Geekbench with an Exynos 9820 SoC. This is unlike the previous Galaxy Note 9 revelations that were hinting at the presence of an Exynos 9810 SoC on the global version of the next Galaxy Note model, while its US counterpart is so far speculated to have the Snapdragon 845 SoC, similar to the Galaxy S9 family. The surfaced Galaxy handset that comes with model number SM-N960X is also found to impressive single- and multi-core scores to take on the competition. Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9, alongside the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S4.

The Geekbench listing of the Galaxy Note 9 model number SM-N960X highlights the availability of the Exynos 9820 SoC, which is likely to be the successor to the Exynos 9810. The unannounced SoC is found to have eight cores at a base frequency of 1.69GHz. Also, there is 4GB of RAM, and the Galaxy Note model in question runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The handset could run the latest Samsung Experience UX on top of Android Oreo.

Coming towards the scores, the Geekbench listing shows that the mysterious Galaxy Note 9 has received a single-core score of 4,089 and multi-core score of 12,246. These are higher than what the Snapdragon 845 SoC-featuring Galaxy Note 9 was found to have received earlier this year. The Snapdragon version notably received a single-core score of 2,190 and multi-core score of 8,806. The benchmark scores of the Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960X are additionally higher than the scores of the Galaxy S9+ that we recorded at 3,760 for the single-core performance and 8,869 for the multi-core performance.

It is unclear whether Samsung will deploy the Exynos 9820 SoC on the final Galaxy Note 9, or it is so far designed for prototypes. The new chip could also be based on 7nm process. Apple is also expected to use the same process for designing an A12 SoC for the 2018 iPhone lineup.

Last week, it was spotted that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and feature a new colour combination with a mix of Purple-coloured body and Gold-coloured S Pen. The smartphone is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and include up to 8GB of RAM. It is also expected to have up to 512GB of onboard storage and a dual rear camera setup.