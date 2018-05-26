Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Exynos 9810 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

 
, 26 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Exynos 9810 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Exynos variant spotted on Geekbench
  • The handset appears to have 6GB of RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo
  • It has better scores over the Snapdragon 845 variant

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 based on Exynos 9810 system-on-chip (SoC) has now been spotted on Geekbench. The fresh development emerges weeks after the US variant of the upcoming Galaxy Note model surfaced on the benchmarking site showing off its performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Galaxy Note 9 handset is expected to debut at IFA 2018 in late August. Similar to the past Galaxy Note series handsets, the new model is likely to come in both Exynos and Snapdragon SoC options.

The listing spotted on Geekbench shows the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 variant with model number SM-N960N. This new model, unlike its US counterpart that is said to have the model number SM-N960U, has the Exynos 9810 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The listing also highlights that there is Android 8.1 Oreo, which is likely to have the newest version of Samsung Experience on top.

In terms of benchmark scores, the Exynos SoC-powered Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has received a single-core score of 2,737, while its multi-core score reached 9,064. These are notably higher than the scores received by the US variant of the Galaxy Note 9. The US variant got 2,190 single-core score and 8,806 multi-core score back in March. However, it made another entry on Geekbench just earlier this month with the slightly better single-core score at 2,411, while its multi-core score dipped marginally to 8,712.

If we believe the recent rumours, the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and include a 4000mAh battery. Some initial reports claimed that the new Galaxy Note model will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, though there are speculations that Samsung could ultimately consider a traditional rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to feature Bixby 2.0. Furthermore, the support page of the Galaxy Note 9 already emerged on Samsung's North Africa and South Africa websites to formally confirm its existence.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung
Xiaomi Said to Seek June 7 Listing Hearing for $10 Billion IPO
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Exynos 9810 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 'Charged Up' Smartphone Teased for May 29
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Receiving Group Audio Calls: Report
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  4. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  5. Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
  6. Mi Note 5 Price, Specifications Spotted; May Debut on May 31
  7. Vivo X21 Now Available for Pre-Booking in India
  8. Bitcoin Trader Vanishes With $80 Million Haul in Latest Scam
  9. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  10. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.