Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will launch in a few days, and leaks for the handset are pouring in from everywhere. We already know that the South Korean giant will unveil the upcoming flagship at its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled on August 9), but there is too little official information about the specifications and features of the smartphone. However, the rumour mill has been actively speculating on what we can expect from Samsung's phablet. While there have been several leaks in the last few days, a fresh hands-on video gives us a glimpse of looks to be the Galaxy Note 9. Even though the video shows the smartphone from all sides, it does not reveal too many details.

In a video of just over one minute in length, shared by MobileFun, we can see an alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from all sides. When it comes to the front and rear end of the smartphone, the video shows a design that is in line with most of the rumours and leaked images. On the front, the phone seems to have a big display with minimal bezels. At the back, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a horizontally-positioned dual camera setup alongside an LED flash. Additionally, there is a small fingerprint scanner at the back, between the camera module and a Samsung branding. The video also hints at a glass back in the Galaxy Note 9, possibly for wireless charging support.

The leaked hands-on video shows the alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to feature a similar design to the Galaxy Note 8, but the phone does seem to have thinner bezels than the last generation. It is worth noting that there is no way to verify the authenticity of the video that shows the alleged Galaxy Note 9. It is possible that the handset shown is a dummy unit, and therefore the leak should be taken with a pinch of salt. Notably, we can expect more details to surface in the days leading up to the launch, when Samsung will unveil its latest flagship globally.

The alleged Galaxy Note 9 video has not revealed any price details of the handset, nor has it mentioned any of its specifications. But, based on previous leaks the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with an upgraded display and an improved S Pen. A recent Geekbench listing highlighted that the handset will be powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC, though it was initially speculated to have the same Exynos 9810 SoC that debuted on the Galaxy S9 family earlier this year and its US version is likely to have the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

It is also rumoured that Samsung will offer a 512GB storage option this year to give plenty of space to the Galaxy Note 9 users. Further, the new Galaxy Note model could come in multiple colour options and new colour combination to attract users. It is also expected to have an upgraded dual rear camera setup and a larger battery than what was found on the Galaxy Note 8. Past rumours have also indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung is also expected to offer an upgraded dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 9 with a list of new features to optimise images and videos.