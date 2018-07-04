Samsung Galaxy Note 9, thanks to invites sent out by the South Korean phone maker, is set to see an official unveiling on August 9. With just about a few weeks to go before launch, leaks are surfacing daily, with recent developments revealing the colour variants of the upcoming flagship phablet. Additionally, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench once again, though another report also claims an 8GB RAM version was spotted on benchmarks. Let's find out what colour variants will be on offer, and what are the new Geekbench scores for the Galaxy Note 9.

Courtesy a leak around the S Pen variants of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9, we now have an idea about the colour options that might be announced at the launch event next month. The complete list includes PN960BBEGWW: Black, PN960BJEGWW: Grey, PN960BVEGWW: Violet/ Purple, PN960BLEGWW: Blue, and PN960BAEGWW: Brown. If accurate, this will be the first Samsung phone to sport a Brown back panel. And, in classic Samsung fashion, we could expect other variants like Gold to arrive months after the launch. This is especially possible because of the presence of a gold-coloured S-Pen in the official invite. The report also suggests that the Galaxy Note 9 might be priced around the EUR 999 price mark.

As for benchmarks, the phablet has been spotted on Geekbench's database again. This has happened for more than a couple of times now, but the scores have differed in all instances, mostly because of the different model numbers. This time around, the Galaxy Note 9, with model number SM-N960F, gets a single-core score of 3,716 and a multi-core score of 8,984, with the Exynos 9810 SoC. Comparatively, last time around, the SM-N960N got a single-core score of 2,737 and multi-core score of 9,064. Hardware specifications remain more or less the same - 6GB of RAM, Android 8.1.0 Oreo, and an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. Separately, as per a report by Dutch site Mobielkopen, a Geekbench benchmark result of an 8GB RAM Galaxy Note 9 variant (still SM-N960F) was also spotted, with an Exynos 9815 SOC.

To just briefly summarise rumoured specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or a Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, depending on region, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.