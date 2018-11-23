Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched to the world in August this year, but soon was reported to have encountered a freezing issue in its camera app. Now, a Samsung moderator seems to have responded mentioning that Samsung is working on a fix for the same and will roll it out soon enough. Notably, users have reported the issue in both the 64GB storage and 512GB storage variants of the Galaxy Note 9, as per posts on the Samsung Community forums in the US.

A post on the forums back from early September, within days of the phone's availability, reveals how a Galaxy Note 9 user has been experiencing freezing issues with the camera app. "I've noticed that on my note 9, that the camera freezes while taking pictures. It's worse while shooting videos with a lot of lagging. I don't know if anyone one else have experienced this,[sic]” said the user in their post. This was followed by dozens of other users pointing out the same issue on their units as well.

Some of them have even recommended solutions such as turning off the Smart Stay feature, changing default storage location, using the app in Safe Mode, and performing a soft reset. However, all of these workarounds do not seem to fix issues for everyone. A moderator from Samsung responded on the thread earlier this month. “Our specialists have given us the directive that an update is coming out to fix this issue specifically. However, due to us being unable to speculate on the release of future updates, I don't have an exact date for when to expect this.”

While the South Korean giant has not yet committed to any time frames, an official confirmation on a fix is welcome. At least, Samsung has acknowledged the issue and things are expected to soon be resolved soon.