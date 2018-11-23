NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Camera App Freezing Issue to Be Fixed Soon, Samsung Confirms

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Camera App Freezing Issue to Be Fixed Soon, Samsung Confirms

Users have reported the issue in both the 64GB storage and 512GB storage variants of the Galaxy Note 9

Highlights

  • Some users have experienced camera freezing issues
  • Samsung has now acknowledged the issue
  • Galaxy Note 9 was launched in August this year

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched to the world in August this year, but soon was reported to have encountered a freezing issue in its camera app. Now, a Samsung moderator seems to have responded mentioning that Samsung is working on a fix for the same and will roll it out soon enough. Notably, users have reported the issue in both the 64GB storage and 512GB storage variants of the Galaxy Note 9, as per posts on the Samsung Community forums in the US.

A post on the forums back from early September, within days of the phone's availability, reveals how a Galaxy Note 9 user has been experiencing freezing issues with the camera app. "I've noticed that on my note 9, that the camera freezes while taking pictures. It's worse while shooting videos with a lot of lagging. I don't know if anyone one else have experienced this,[sic]” said the user in their post. This was followed by dozens of other users pointing out the same issue on their units as well.

Some of them have even recommended solutions such as turning off the Smart Stay feature, changing default storage location, using the app in Safe Mode, and performing a soft reset. However, all of these workarounds do not seem to fix issues for everyone. A moderator from Samsung responded on the thread earlier this month. “Our specialists have given us the directive that an update is coming out to fix this issue specifically. However, due to us being unable to speculate on the release of future updates, I don't have an exact date for when to expect this.”

While the South Korean giant has not yet committed to any time frames, an official confirmation on a fix is welcome. At least, Samsung has acknowledged the issue and things are expected to soon be resolved soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
Fortnite, Ralph Breaks the Internet Promotion Likely on Its Way
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Camera App Freezing Issue to Be Fixed Soon, Samsung Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  6. Ralph Breaks the Internet Is Smart, Self-Aware, and a Successful Sequel
  7. Realme U1 Benchmark Scores Teased, Selfie Camera Samples Released
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  9. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.