Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Bundle Offers 512GB Memory Card at Just Rs. 4,999

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 9 in the Indian market in August this year, and now the company has launched a "1TB offer" allowing users to buy the 512GB microSD card for a discounted price. As part of the offer, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Note 9 512GB smartphone along with the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card as a bundle, at a discount of Rs. 17,900. With this bundle, users will have to pay only Rs. 4,999 for the Samsung Evo Plus 512GB memory card, instead of the original price of Rs. 22,900.

As part of this offer, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant along with the Samsung Evo Plus memory card bundle for Rs. 89,999. This amounts to a discount of Rs. 17,900, as the original price of the bundle is Rs. 107,900. This is because, Samsung is offering the Samsung Evo Plus 512GB memory card at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 22,900. Customers can avail further price reductions by availing an exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 on exchanging select old phones, and enabling Rs. 6,000 cashback if purchasing the bundle using a HDFC debit or credit card. With this bundle, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is equipped with 1TB of total storage (512GB internal storage + 512GB Evo Plus memory card).

This offer is applicable on the Samsung Galaxy 512GB variant only, and can be availed via e-commerce portals and offline stores as well. The launch price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant is Rs. 84,900. The variant is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Metallic Copper colour options. There is also a 128GB variant which is priced in India at Rs. 67,900, and this offer isn't applicable on this variant.

The Samsung Evo Plus microSD card claims to offer read and write speeds of up to 100MBps and 90MBps respectively. Samsung claims that a 3GB video in 4K resolution can be transferred in just 38 seconds. The capacity is claimed to be equal to 78 hours of full-HD videos or 1,50,300 images.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on top. It sports a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel, and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The 512GB variant comes with 8GB of RAM, while the variant with 128GB storage packs 6GB of RAM. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens.

A fingerprint sensor sits below the rear camera setup. Samsung has given a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 9 that supports fast charging and is compatible with wired and wireless charging technologies. On the dimensions front, the Galaxy Note 9 measures 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weighs 201 grams.