Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets an Update to Stop Users From Accidentally Activating Bixby

, 20 September 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users can now set the Bixby button to activate the assistant on two taps

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in India is receiving the update now
  • It comes with an update for the Bixby Voice app
  • The Bixby Voice app's version number now is 2.0.36.14

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly receiving an update that stops users from accidentally activating the Bixby virtual assistant with inadvertent presses of the dedicated hardware button on the side. This gives a solution of sorts to Galaxy Note 9 users who complained that the Bixby button could not be deactivated on the handset, like it can be on the Galaxy S9+ model. However, instead of getting to completely deactivate the hardware button, they can only set it to make sure Bixby only activates when the button is pressed twice. In the Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, users can simply set the button to not do anything at all.

The new update brings the Bixby Voice app to version number 2.0.36.14 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Review). This update is rolling out in India as well as other global markets. To change the default option for the hardware Bixby button, users need to open the Bixby Voice app on the phone and go into Settings by tapping on the menu option. Here, click on the Bixby key option and select either of the two options, ‘Press once to open Bixby’ or ‘Press twice to open Bixby’.

This moves comes within weeks of Samsung responding to a customer’s query on Twitter about disabling the hardware key. At the time, the company said it will provide a solution before the end of September. As before, long-pressing the hardware Bixby button will activate Samsung’s virtual assistant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review

The Samsung Bixby 2.0 was rolled out for compatible devices last month, adding new features to the digital assistant’s portfolio. These included the option to book tables at restaurants and get directions to the venue, or book an Uber, with a voice command.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the new flagship handset unveiled by the South Korean manufacturer, with its India price starting at Rs. 67,900. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Quad-HD+ (1440x2960-pixel) resolution and is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on top. It sports a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel, and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC. It comes in two variants, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage, both with support for microSD cards of up to 512GB capacity.

 

Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens. There is also a fingerprint sensor that sits below the rear camera setup.

Samsung has given a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 9 that supports fast charging and is compatible with wired and wireless charging technologies. There’s also the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that is IP68 rated, as is the handset itself.

