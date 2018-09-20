Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly receiving an update that stops users from accidentally activating the Bixby virtual assistant with inadvertent presses of the dedicated hardware button on the side. This gives a solution of sorts to Galaxy Note 9 users who complained that the Bixby button could not be deactivated on the handset, like it can be on the Galaxy S9+ model. However, instead of getting to completely deactivate the hardware button, they can only set it to make sure Bixby only activates when the button is pressed twice. In the Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, users can simply set the button to not do anything at all.

The new update brings the Bixby Voice app to version number 2.0.36.14 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Review). This update is rolling out in India as well as other global markets. To change the default option for the hardware Bixby button, users need to open the Bixby Voice app on the phone and go into Settings by tapping on the menu option. Here, click on the Bixby key option and select either of the two options, ‘Press once to open Bixby’ or ‘Press twice to open Bixby’.

This moves comes within weeks of Samsung responding to a customer’s query on Twitter about disabling the hardware key. At the time, the company said it will provide a solution before the end of September. As before, long-pressing the hardware Bixby button will activate Samsung’s virtual assistant.

The Samsung Bixby 2.0 was rolled out for compatible devices last month, adding new features to the digital assistant’s portfolio. These included the option to book tables at restaurants and get directions to the venue, or book an Uber, with a voice command.

