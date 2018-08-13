Samsung Galaxy Note 9 4,000mAh Battery Completely Safe: CEO

Samsung had a rough 2016 thanks to the Galaxy Note 7 controversy. Many thought that Samsung would completely shelve its Note series after the worldwide Galaxy Note 7 recall, but it put to rest all critics by launching the Galaxy Note 8. However, scars from that exploding controversy still remain, and when the Galaxy Note 9 was launched with a 4,000mAh battery, Samsung Mobiles CEO DJ Koh had to clarify that the Galaxy Note 9's battery is completely safe.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled due to batteries catching fire, and many instances of explosions were reported that year. Koh told Korean media The Investor that the Galaxy Note 9's 4,000mAh battery is completely safe, and that the engineers at Samsung are confident of its safety. "The battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore," Koh told the publication.

While Koh asserts that users needn't worry about the battery, he also thinks that the Galaxy Note 9 could perform better than last year's Galaxy Note 8 in sales.

"The Galaxy Note 9 boasts the very best performance with the specialized S-pen, as well as the intelligent camera. We hope the sales (of the new device) will outpace the Galaxy Note 8," he said. His claims rest upon Galaxy Note 9's bigger battery, improved Bixby 2.0, and the new S Pen features. In any case, only time will tell how the Galaxy Note 9 fares in markets around the world.

Separately, Koh also stressed on the importance of Indian market. "In India, Xiaomi became the number one player in the fourth quarter last year in terms of units sold. But revenue is also important. In terms of sales, Samsung is the leading player in India. Samsung also outpaced Xiaomi in the market in terms of shipment volume in the second quarter as well."

The Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 67,900 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The model with 8GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage costs Rs. 84,900 in the country. The smartphone is up for pre-orders till August 21 online and offline, and the entire sum needs to be paid for pre-booking. Alternatively, buyers can opt for no-cost EMIs on credit cards and Bajaj FinServ cards. Online pre-bookings can be done on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung Mobile Store.