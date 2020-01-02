Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users, here is some good news for you. Samsung has reportedly begun the rollout of stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy Note 9, bringing One UI 2.0 to the phone with a host of new features and software tweaks. A couple of days ago, Samsung released the official Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 9 users that participated in the One UI 2.0 beta testing, and has now begun rolling out the update for non-beta testers as well via the stable channel.

As per a report by SamMobile, Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany have started receiving the stable Android 10 update carrying the build number N960FXXU4DSLB. The update also brings the December Android security patch. The rollout is currently limited to Germany only, but we expect it to expand for users in other markets as well. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India to confirm whether the Android 10 update has been released for Galaxy Note 9 in India, and will update this story when we hear back. In the meanwhile, you can manually check the update's availability on your phone by going to the software update section in the phone's Settings app.

Samsung had promised to release the Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 9 in January, and as per schedule, has started doing so. Alongside the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung will also roll out the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy Note 10+ in India later this month.