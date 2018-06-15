Samsung's upcoming phablet, Galaxy Note 9, is expected to launch at an event on August 9. The next iteration in the flagship Galaxy Note series has been leaked previously to sport a Galaxy Note 8-like design, an upgraded camera module, and up to 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In the most recent set of developments, the smartphone is reported to get an additional physical button for photography or videography. The Galaxy Note 8 currently sports an extra physical key to trigger Samsung's digital assistant, Bixby.

As per a report by South Korean publication Herald, loosely translated text claims Samsung has filed for a 'Perfect Capture Technology' trademark. The report cites other sources to claim Samsung will add an extra button to the Galaxy Note 9 which will offer dedicated camera or screen capture controls. The report suggests the button could be placed on the lower left side of the smartphone. It could either allow the user to initiate the camera app instantly apart from being used as a shortcut for screenshots. Interestingly, there are currently two shortcuts for taking screenshots on a Galaxy Note handset - pressing the power and volume down buttons together or dragging the side of your hand across the display.

The report also goes on to say that this button could possibly be used to record footage from the rear camera or the screen, i.e, screen recording. In times when smartphone manufacturers are ditching physical buttons and even crucial ports, Samsung seems to be offering an interesting proposition that could soon involve a flagship smartphone with two rarely used physical keys.

As for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumours, the phablet is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Apart from that, the handset might get flagship specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845/ Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo, a 4000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.