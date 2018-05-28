Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumoured to Get 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage Variant

 
, 28 May 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumoured to Get 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage Variant

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Representational)

Highlights

  • 8GB RAM variant might launch alongside a 6GB RAM model
  • The 6GB RAM model was recently spotted on Geekbench
  • Pricing and launch date have not been confirmed yet

After the successful launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Samsung will be looking to upgrade its premium phablet series with the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 in the coming months. The latest round of leaks suggest this will be the South Korean giant's biggest smartphone launch yet. Galaxy Note 9 is expected to get a variant with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. Previously, all rumours and leaks have pointed only towards a 6GB RAM variant. Additionally, an alleged screen protector of the Galaxy Note 9 has also been outed giving us a look at the amount of sensors on the handset.

Renowned anonymous tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to get a premium variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. While there is no official backing for the statement, the tipster has previously established credibility by accurately predicting design elements and specifications of phones like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8. Separately, alleged live images of the Galaxy Note 9's screen protectors have been outed on Chinese social networking website Weico. They reveal an almost bezel-less design and the presence of multiple sensors, one of which could include a new 3D facial recognition one.

Late last week, the Galaxy Note 9 with model number SM-N960N was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The 6GB RAM Exynos 9810 variant of the smartphone was listed with a single-core score of 2737 and multi-core score of 9064. The 8GB RAM model was nowhere to be found. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 845 SoC-powered US variant of the Galaxy Note 9 got a single-core score of 2190 and multi-core score of 8806, this time again with 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

As for rumours and leaks in the past, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Other specifications include a 4000mAh battery, Bixby 2.0, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845/ Exynos 9810 SoC, and Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top. Apart from that, an in-display fingerprint sensor might make an appearance on the phablet although rumours also suggest Samsung might settle with a traditional rear-mounted one. Pricing and availability details might get clearer closer to launch which is expected sometime around July or August this year.

