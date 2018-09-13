Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users are now receiving an update that not only brings the September security patch, but also brings two new features that were earlier found only on the Galaxy S9, and the Galaxy Note 9 smartphones. The latest update reportedly brings super slow motion and AR Emoji features for the Galaxy Note 8 users. The update seems to be rolling out currently only in France, but now that it's out, other regions should get it soon.

XDA Developers was the first one to report the rollout, with users on Reddit also confirming the arrival of the September security patch. The AR Emoji feature works similar to how it does on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. For those unaware, AR Emoji is Sasmung's effort at giving some competition to Apple's Animoji. Samsung's AR Emoji allows you to create your virtual avatar in the form of a 3D image that you can use as an emoji. There are many different options that you can pick to customise your avatar and share with other users, in the form of GIFs, photos, or videos.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also gets super slow motion support, but details on that are a bit sketchy at the moment. To recall, the super slow motion on the Galaxy S9 allows you to take 0.2s of 960fps video in automatic mode, or 0.4s of 480fps video in manual mode, while super slow motion on the Galaxy Note 9 allows you to take 0.4s of 960fps video in any mode. It is unsure how the super slow motion on the Galaxy Note 8 works, with users on Reddit also not having any clarity.

Let us know if you've received the update on your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the comments section below.