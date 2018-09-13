NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update Brings September Security Patch, AR Emojis, Super Slow Motion Video

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update Brings September Security Patch, AR Emojis, Super Slow Motion Video

, 13 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update Brings September Security Patch, AR Emojis, Super Slow Motion Video

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users recently got the Home Screen rotation feature as well.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users in France are receiving a new update
  • It brings along the September security patch
  • The update also brings support for AR Emojis, super slow motion

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users are now receiving an update that not only brings the September security patch, but also brings two new features that were earlier found only on the Galaxy S9, and the Galaxy Note 9 smartphones. The latest update reportedly brings super slow motion and AR Emoji features for the Galaxy Note 8 users. The update seems to be rolling out currently only in France, but now that it's out, other regions should get it soon.

XDA Developers was the first one to report the rollout, with users on Reddit also confirming the arrival of the September security patch. The AR Emoji feature works similar to how it does on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. For those unaware, AR Emoji is Sasmung's effort at giving some competition to Apple's Animoji. Samsung's AR Emoji allows you to create your virtual avatar in the form of a 3D image that you can use as an emoji. There are many different options that you can pick to customise your avatar and share with other users, in the form of GIFs, photos, or videos.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also gets super slow motion support, but details on that are a bit sketchy at the moment. To recall, the super slow motion on the Galaxy S9 allows you to take 0.2s of 960fps video in automatic mode, or 0.4s of 480fps video in manual mode, while super slow motion on the Galaxy Note 9 allows you to take 0.4s of 960fps video in any mode. It is unsure how the super slow motion on the Galaxy Note 8 works, with users on Reddit also not having any clarity.

Let us know if you've received the update on your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the comments section below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent buildquality, design and display
  • Useful stylus
  • Very good cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Slightly heavy
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Airbnb Hits Back at Paris Ban Threat
Amazon, Apple, Google to Testify Before US Senate on Data Privacy on September 26
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update Brings September Security Patch, AR Emojis, Super Slow Motion Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G5s
TRENDING
  1. iPhone Prices Cut in India Following September 12 Launch
  2. Windows 10 Tests Warning Users When Installing Third-Party Browsers
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales Today in India: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Launched, India Prices Announced
  5. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  6. Apple Discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone X in the US
  7. iPhone XR the 'Affordable' iPhone Model, India Price Starts at Rs. 76,900
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Twilight Gold Variant Teased, Reservations Now Open
  9. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
  10. Daiwa D55UVC6N 55-Inch 4K Smart LED TV Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.