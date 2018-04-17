Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray Colour Variant Launched in India

 
, 17 April 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray Colour Variant Launched in India

Highlights

  • Galaxy S8 now in Orchid Gray, along with Maple Gold, Midnight Black
  • The new variant will be available for sale starting from April 17
  • Offline buyers can avail Rs. 10,000 cashback via Paytm

Samsung India on Tuesday announced the launch of its last year's Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in Orchid Gray colour. The South Korean giant had launched the Galaxy Note 8 in India in September 2018, within weeks of its global unveiling. Initially, the handsets were available in Maple Gold and Midnight Black colour variants. But now, the company has unveiled an Orchid Gray model of the Galaxy Note 8.

The Orchid Gray colour variant of the Galaxy Note 8 comes just a month after Samsung launched its latest flagships - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ - in the market. Recently, the company also launched a special edition Burgundy Red variant of the Galaxy S8 as well. Samsung says that the Galaxy Note 8's Infinity Display, S Pen, and dual cameras "wowed consumers across the country".

"The classy and suave Orchid Gray colour will give consumers another great reason to buy Galaxy Note8 and express their own personal style," said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Coming to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray variant, along with the other models, is priced at Rs. 67,990. Also, Samsung is offering an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 if buyers pay via Paytm at the retail stores. Notably, the Orchid Gray variant of Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available for sale starting from April 17.

To recall some of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has received the Android 8.0 Oreo update, with the company's own customisations on top. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display. The Galaxy Note 8 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a dual rear camera setup, complete with Dual OIS (optical image stabilisation). This consists of one 12-megapixel sensor coupled with a wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel autofocus, and an f/1.7 aperture. The second sensor is also a 12-megapixel offering, paired with a telephoto lens, and an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, Samsung has chosen to use an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with an aperture of f/1.7.

The smartphone is ony available its 64GB built-in storage variant in India, expandable via microSD card(up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Also, the Galaxy Note 8 is fuelled by a 3300mAh battery.

Comments

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent buildquality, design and display
  • Useful stylus
  • Very good cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Slightly heavy
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review

Display

6.30-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray Colour Variant Launched in India
 
 

Moto E4 Plus
