Samsung Galaxy Note 8 May Receive Android Pie Ahead of Galaxy S8 Models

, 02 January 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was previously reported to get Android Pie in March

Highlights

  • Samsung Members app shows the new Android Pie schedule
  • The Galaxy Note 8 is found to receive Android Pie update in February
  • Samsung is expected to bring the update to Galaxy Note 9 later this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could receive Android 9.0 Pie ahead of the Galaxy S8 models. The official roadmap available on the Samsung Members app is now showing that while the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are set to receive Android Pie in March, the Galaxy Note 8 will get the latest Android version in February. Samsung is also highly anticipated to bring Android Pie to the Galaxy Note 9 in the later part of this month. The company is already conducting a beta testing programme to test the new features of the upcoming update before bringing it to the masses.

As first noted by SamMobile, the Members app is showing that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will receive the One UI update based on Android 9.0 Pie in February. This is contrary to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that both are set to receive the latest update in March.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was scheduled to receive the Android Pie update alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sometime in March. Samsung Turkey also recently confirmed that all the three 2017 flagship models will receive Android Pie in March.samsung members app android pie rollout gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Samsung Members Samsung

We were able to see the updated roadmap on the Members app installed on one of our Samsung devices. However, it is safe to speculate that the Android Pie update schedule may vary from one market to another.

Samsung started rolling out Android Pie-based One UI to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ last month. The Galaxy Note 9 is also expected to receive an update to Android Pie sometime later this month or next month. Meanwhile, the South Korean giant is running an Android Pie beta programme for early testers.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, Android Pie, One UI, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
