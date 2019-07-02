Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users have already received the June security update, but now select regions are reportedly getting a newer update version with a different firmware. This new update brings along a QR code scanner along with the June Android security update. The earlier update came with the firmware version N950FXXS6DSF2 but the new one is rolling out with version number N950FXXU6DSF6. The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update is rolling out to a few regions like Germany and Netherlands for now.

Sammobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is receiving a newer update with software version N950FXXU6DSF6. This update brings the ability to scan QR code from the camera app without requiring Bixby Vision. This feature was recently rolled out to Galaxy A50 users and now it arrives for Galaxy Note 8 users as well. To recall, a separate QR code scanner was introduced to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 9 users recently.

With this feature, users can now use the device camera to scan a QR code to “add contacts, open webpages, add calendar events, and more.” The feature may not be enabled even after the update is installed, but users can fix his by going into Camera Settings and switch on the Scan QR codes option.

If you haven't received a notification, check for a June security patch in your Settings menu manually. We recommend you install the update under good Wi-Fi condition and while the phone is on charge. Now that July has trickled in, Samsung may roll out the new feature with the July security patch as well for Galaxy Note 8 users in other regions.