Samsung has started rolling out the April Android security patch for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. The latest security patch has reportedly been released in Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Italy, and few other regions. The software version for the April security patch is N950FXXS5DSC5 in Netherlands. The latest security bulletin published by Samsung details that the April 2019 Security Maintenance Release (SMR) comes with five critical fixes and fifteen other issues of varying severities. One major critical fix included in the update is a patch for a remote attacker's ability to execute arbitrary code on a target's device using a specially crafted file.

Sammobile reports that the update has been released for Galaxy Note 8 users in Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Italy, and few other regions. The update is likely being rolled out in a phased manner, so it could be a while before all users in the region will be able to see the update. To check manually, head to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The website has also published the latest Galaxy Note 8 firmware, and users who cannot wait, can manually flash it as well. The security bulletin also notes that fixes related to Emergency Mode are included with the latest update as well. The detailed April 2019 Security Maintenance Release (SMR) can be seen on the official website.

To recall, Google released the April 2019 Android Security Patch for Pixel phones last week. Samsung has been very quick in updating its security software for the Galaxy Note 8. We expect other flagship phones to get the update soon.

The Galaxy Note 8 was launched in August 2017, and it recently also received the Android Pie update. The key specifications of the phone include a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display, a dual rear camera setup, complete with Dual OIS (optical image stabilisation), and a 3300mAh battery.