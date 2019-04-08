Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Starts Receiving Software Update with April Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Starts Receiving Software Update with April Android Security Patch: Report

, 08 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Starts Receiving Software Update with April Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in August 2017

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings fixes for a number of vulnerabilities

Google Pixel phones received the April security update last week

The update is available over-the-air (OTA)

Samsung has started rolling out the April Android security patch for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. The latest security patch has reportedly been released in Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Italy, and few other regions. The software version for the April security patch is N950FXXS5DSC5 in Netherlands. The latest security bulletin published by Samsung details that the April 2019 Security Maintenance Release (SMR) comes with five critical fixes and fifteen other issues of varying severities. One major critical fix included in the update is a patch for a remote attacker's ability to execute arbitrary code on a target's device using a specially crafted file.

Sammobile reports that the update has been released for Galaxy Note 8 users in Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Italy, and few other regions. The update is likely being rolled out in a phased manner, so it could be a while before all users in the region will be able to see the update. To check manually, head to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The website has also published the latest Galaxy Note 8 firmware, and users who cannot wait, can manually flash it as well. The security bulletin also notes that fixes related to Emergency Mode are included with the latest update as well. The detailed April 2019 Security Maintenance Release (SMR) can be seen on the official website.

To recall, Google released the April 2019 Android Security Patch for Pixel phones last week. Samsung has been very quick in updating its security software for the Galaxy Note 8. We expect other flagship phones to get the update soon.

The Galaxy Note 8 was launched in August 2017, and it recently also received the Android Pie update. The key specifications of the phone include a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display, a dual rear camera setup, complete with Dual OIS (optical image stabilisation), and a 3300mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent buildquality, design and display
  • Useful stylus
  • Very good cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Slightly heavy
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications, April 2019 Android security update, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Redmi Go Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Starts Receiving Software Update with April Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 7150, Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Returns This Week With These Offers
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A20 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  5. LG V40 ThinQ, V30, V30S, V35 ThinQ to Get Android Pie Update by June-End
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Which One Should You Buy?
  7. Oppo Reno Global Launch Set for April 24, Two Variants Expected
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. New Flagship Won't Have Pop-Up Camera, Confirms Redmi General Manager
  10. They Were Settling Into Their Airbnb, Then They Found a Hidden Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.