Days after its initial rollout in France, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has now started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in India. Samsung hasn't announced the rollout, though user reports that the new software update brings Samsung Experience 9.0 - replacing the older 8.5 version with tons of new features. The update also includes improved biometric features and DeX support. Samsung separately confirmed that the unlocked models of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 will receive the official Android Oreo update in the next two to three weeks time. This is aimed to address the complaints related to delay in the release of software updates for the Galaxy series flagships.

As multiple users report on Reddit and other social media channels, the Android Oreo update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rolling out in India. It weighs 1.47GB and brings firmware version N950FXXU3CRC1. The update also has the March Android security patch. Furthermore, there is Experience 9.0 that has an uplifted home screen, which displays shortcuts on app icons with a touch-and-hold gesture. There are also improvements for the biometric features that use face, fingerprint, and iris scans to unlock the device as well as a tweaked Quick Panel with the ability to manage notifications for supported apps individually with notification categories and bottom icons for notifications that aren't currently visible.

The Edge screen of the Galaxy Note 8 has been enhanced through the Android Oreo update. It includes improved font size, colour, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility and an option to change its position using a touch-and-hold gesture on the Edge panel handle. Also, there are three additional Edge lighting effects and colour customisation for apps alongside new clock styles for the Lock screen and Always On display. The update additionally includes a Smart View to turn off the screen when mirroring the content to a compatible display panel. Samsung has also provided a Find My Mobile feature that helps Galaxy Note 8 users remotely back up their content in Samsung Cloud when the device is lost and lock Samsung Pass.

To match the experience with the Galaxy S9, the Android Oreo update for the Galaxy Note 8 has certain tweaks specifically for Samsung DeX station. Users can now see more apps at once by changing the app list view to full-screen, use Game launcher for a full-screen gaming experience, and use the dock station with LED View Cover and Clear View Standing Cover.

Concrete details about the rollout of the latest software update for the Galaxy Note 8 aren't available. However, a Samsung moderator on the company's forums posted that the unlocked models of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 will receive Android Oreo within the next two to three weeks. "[W]e're working with our Carriers to get Oreo out to all eligible Galaxy S8/+ and Note 8 devices within the next 2-3 weeks. Although we can't guarantee an exact date as its pending final testing, we promise to update this thread (and your devices!) the moment it becomes available," the moderator posted. We can therefore presume that the update will hit your device shortly.

To manually check the availability of the Android Oreo update on your Galaxy Note 8, you can go to Settings > Software Update > Download updates manually. It is recommended to back up your important data before beginning the update process. Also, some apps, including Samsung Pay, Samsung Internet, Samsung Notes, and Email, should be updated individually ahead of starting the Android update.