Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra May Feature Under Panel Camera System, KIPO Trademark Application Suggests

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could be among the flagship smartphones from the company to feature Under Panel Camera system.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 January 2021 16:35 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Samsung Display

UPC technology will be present in Samsung laptops as well

  • Samsung files trademark for UPC technology
  • This technology could make its way to phones, laptops, and other devices
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra may have been teased at CES 2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra may come with an under-display camera as Samsung has filed a trademark with Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) for the new technology. While the trademark doesn't mention the upcoming Galaxy Note 21 in particular, it does mention ‘UPC,' that stands for Under Panel Camera, as seen in a recent promo video from the company. The trademark does mention that this technology will be valid for both smartphones and laptops. Samsung has not officially shared any information on the Galaxy Note 21 series or the new technology.

The trademark application filed by Samsung Display with KIPO has application number 4020210009679 and shows UPC as the subject. While the trademark application does not state what UPC stands for, a promo video from Samsung Display was shared on YouTube that shows the abbreviation UPC and Under Panel Camera right below it. However, this video focussed on a laptop with an OLED display.

Coming back to the trademark application, the Designated Goods section shows a list of codes that point to multiple devices such as LCD, LED, and OLED displays, computer displays, and more importantly, smartphones. This suggests that the UPC technology will make its way to all these devices including smartphones, hence the speculation arose about the Galaxy Note 21.

The trademark was first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

Additionally, Samsung shared a video at CES 2021 that shows a Galaxy Note series-like phone that did not have a notch or a hole-punch for the selfie camera, that again suggest the presence of an under display or under panel camera system. The phone in the video is rumoured to be Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra and it possible that the upcoming flagship lineup of smartphones from Samsung use UPC technology. However, it should be noted that the Korean tech giant has not shared any information on the Galaxy Note 21 series or confirmed the presence of UPC technology in smartphones.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Series, Under Panel Camera
