Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is set to launch on August 5 and multiple variants are reported to arrive at launch. The top tier model is rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, while the base variant should be the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Ahead of launch, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is tipped to come with a technology called Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) for transfer of files at high speed. Separately, the phone has been spotted on the US FCC as well, and the listing also seems to suggest support for Ultra-Wide Band technology.

Twitter uses SaudiAndroid has leaked that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range phones will see the integration of UWB technology for faster file transfer. This technology competes with NFC and is similar to what is being offered on the iPhone 11 range. The tipster says that Samsung looks to introduce this technology to its smartphone portfolio with the Galaxy Note 20 series, and future phones will also see the technology baked in.

Apart from this leak, FCC listings from June also indicate the testing of Ultra-Wide Band technology at 8250MHz by Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra models SM-N986U and SM-N986U1 were spotted by XDA Developers on FCC testing the integration of the UWB chip. There is no clarity whether the chip will be integrated on models meant for markets outside of the US.

Apple uses the UWB tech to quickly enable file transfer via its popular feature called AirDrop. It also helps the iPhone connect seamlessly with IoT devices, and Samsung will look to leverage this tech integration in a similar manner. Samsung may introduce Google's ‘Nearby Share' feature on the Galaxy Note 20 series for enabling faster file transfer and connecting with its SmartThings IoT product range.

It could be possible that this technology is integrated into the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra exclusively or may be introduced across the Galaxy Note 20 range. All details should go official during the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may pack a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is expected to be priced above EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 86,000)

