Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users say that the issue crops up when the brightness is kept at low.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 August 2020 19:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue

Photo Credit: Reddit

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ users report of the display issue

Highlights
  • The issue crops up only when the brightness is set below a certain limit
  • Only Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users are reporting of the issue
  • Samsung should be able to fix it via a software update in the future

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ users are reportedly suffering from the infamous ‘green tint' display issue that plagued the Samsung Galaxy S20 range earlier. This issue essentially sets a fairly distinct green shade on the display, if the brightness is pushed below a certain limit. This issue is being reported mainly on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra units powered by the Snapdragon chipsets. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ were all launched earlier this month.

Sammobile spotted several users on Reddit complaining of the greenish glow on their Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra screens if the brightness goes below a specific fixed limit. The same issue was reported by early adopters of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range earlier this year, and this was fixed through a single software update by Samsung. We can only hope that this isn't a hardware defect for any of the mentioned products, and all it requires is a quick software fix.

While most Galaxy S20 users that reported the green tint issue had Exynos 990 chipsets, the recent Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phone users that are reporting of the same issue apparently have phones powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset. “Noticed last night with my brightness low, the screen on my N20U looks terrible on greys. The 2/3 left of the screen is greenish and the 1/3 right is purpleish although the right side is more true to what the screen is supposed to look like,” Redditor u/efuentay216 said, explaining the issue on his Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

A similar tinting issue was reported on the new OnePlus Nord handsets. In the past, devices like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also reported similar green tint issues. Apple is said to have fixed the issue with a recently released iOS13.6.1 update.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Display 12.40-inch
Processor 1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1752 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 10
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung, Green Tint
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Jio Launches New Rs. 499, Rs. 777 Prepaid Plans With 1-Year Disney+ Hostar VIP Subscription
Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  5. Moto G9 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launch in India
  6. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7
  7. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. BTS ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Racks Up 100 Million YouTube Views in 24 Hours
  9. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  10. Apple Starts Producing iPhone SE (2020) Locally in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue
  3. Jio Launches New Rs. 499, Rs. 777 Prepaid Plans With 1-Year Disney+ Hostar VIP Subscription
  4. Delhi Panel to Initiate Proceedings on Facebook's 'Inaction on Hateful Content' on Tuesday
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date, and 7,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Leaked in 360-Degree Video Ahead of Launch
  7. Foxconn, Pegatron, More Asian Firms Said to Consider Mexico Factories as China Risks Grow
  8. TikTok Sued by Vietnamese Tech Firm Alleging Copyright Infringement
  9. Mirzapur Season 2 to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23
  10. LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com