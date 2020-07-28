Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which includes the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, may carry an exorbitant price tag in Europe. A tipster posted on social media that the Galaxy Note 20 may be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) while its 5G variant is expected to come for EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,400). The tip also mentioned the possible costs of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the upcoming Galaxy Buds Live true wireless (TWS) earphones. All these devices are expected to be launched at the South Korean giant's online Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and a new smartwatch which could possibly be the Galaxy Watch 3.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to post the European prices of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Buds Live. He suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 5G may be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,400), respectively. The post also suggested that the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may cost EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakhs).

Exclusive for MSP: Here are the prices of upcoming Samsung Galaxy products in Europe.



Note20 4G: €999

Note20 5G: €1,099

Note20 Ultra 5G starts at €1,349



256GB Base Storage.



Buds Live: ~€189



Note: May differ a bit due to VAT



Link for full info: https://t.co/ndWIMBVVU6 pic.twitter.com/MmDcGqshsK — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020

All the prices mentioned are for the 256GB storage variants. As per a MySmartPrice report, the 512GB version of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G may be priced at EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakhs).

Agarwal also suggested that the Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung's latest TWS offering, may be priced at around EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

Yesterday, the tipster had posted that the Galaxy Note 20 will be marketed as a 5G phone in India, also suggesting that the deliveries of the products may begin from August 28 in the country.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed any of the pricing and other details yet.

The brand today released a teaser video for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. It offered a glimpse of five new devices that are expected to be launched at the event on August 5. This includes the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

