Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and previous reports suggest its launch in August as a part of the Galaxy Note 20 series. A tipster is now claiming that Samsung "accidentally" posted renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze colour on the company's Ukrainian website. The renders highlight S Pen stylus, adopting the same colour option. The rectangular rear camera module also seemingly houses the periscope-style lens setup that will likely power Space Zoom on this device. Samsung is yet to officially announce the development of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The renders shared by the notable tipster, Max Weinbach highlight volume rockers and the power button on the right side of the Samsung phone, rumoured to be Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It appears the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will carry triple rear cameras along with a laser autofocus system. Samsung inadvertently published the renders on Galaxy Note 8 page on Samsung Ukraine site (now taken down). At the time of writing, the page is still visible on Google cache.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra render

Photo Credit: Samsung

Recently, another tipster had claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would feature an LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. It is also tipped to come with "new camera function" and the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. A report last month had indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series will come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options.

Meanwhile, Samsung is rumoured to unveil Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra along with vanilla Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus on August 5. The South Korean tech giant may also unveil the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant Samsung Galaxy Z Flip along with Galaxy Note 20 series.

