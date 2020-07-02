Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Renders 'Accidentally' Leaked on Company Site

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is speculated to launch in August.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 July 2020 11:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Renders 'Accidentally' Leaked on Company Site

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra renders were spotted on Samsung Ukraine site

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra alleged renders show periscope-style camera
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is speculated to feature 120Hz display
  • Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and previous reports suggest its launch in August as a part of the Galaxy Note 20 series. A tipster is now claiming that Samsung "accidentally" posted renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze colour on the company's Ukrainian website. The renders highlight S Pen stylus, adopting the same colour option. The rectangular rear camera module also seemingly houses the periscope-style lens setup that will likely power Space Zoom on this device. Samsung is yet to officially announce the development of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The renders shared by the notable tipster, Max Weinbach highlight volume rockers and the power button on the right side of the Samsung phone, rumoured to be Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It appears the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will carry triple rear cameras along with a laser autofocus system. Samsung inadvertently published the renders on Galaxy Note 8 page on Samsung Ukraine site (now taken down). At the time of writing, the page is still visible on Google cache.

 

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra render colour twitter samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra render
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Recently, another tipster had claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would feature an LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. It is also tipped to come with "new camera function" and the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. A report last month had indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series will come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options.

Meanwhile, Samsung is rumoured to unveil Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra along with vanilla Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus on August 5. The South Korean tech giant may also unveil the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant Samsung Galaxy Z Flip along with Galaxy Note 20 series.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Removes Image Tweet by Trump Over NYT Copyright Complaint
Zoom Says Added Over 100 Features as Part of 90-Day Security Plan

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Renders 'Accidentally' Leaked on Company Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  6. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
  7. Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
  8. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  9. Fantastic Beasts, Gotham, Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in July
  10. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch Tipping Hardware Details
  2. TikTok Ban Brought Success for Mitron App as It Reaches 1.7 Crore Downloads, Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  3. Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India
  4. Google Working on Smart Compose for WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Messages Through Gboard Keyboard: Report
  5. EU Throws New Rule Book at Google, Tech Giants in Competition Search
  6. NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly
  7. OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Go Live Soon, Company Says
  8. UK Regulator Urges Reforms to Curb Google, Facebook Ad Power
  9. Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days
  10. Will Smith’s Emancipation Sold to Apple TV+ for Over $120 Million: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com