Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been unveiled as the latest flagship models in the company's Galaxy Note series. While the Galaxy Note 20 is designed as the successor to last year's Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has debuted as the next-in-line model after the Galaxy Note 10+. Both new Galaxy Note 20 series phones are bundled with an S Pen stylus and feature a hole-punch display. The Galaxy Note 20 has 8GB RAM, whereas the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra both come with 5G connectivity as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price has been set at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 5G variant with base 128GB storage in the US. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, carries a starting price tag of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the base 128GB storage variant in the US. Notably, the Galaxy Note 20 5G model comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while its 4G version has just 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, however, has 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options along with 12GB RAM as standard, whereas its 4G option comes in 256GB and 512GB storage variants along with 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green colours, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic White colour options to choose from. Moreover, both new models will go on sale starting August 21.

India pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series are yet to be revealed. However, if we go by the rumours, the phones could debut sometime by the end of this month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC - depending on the market. The phone also has 8GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 houses a triple rear camera setup that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual-pixel autofocus. The camera setup also includes a 64-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens as well as a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The phone comes with 30x Space Zoom, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.

Samsung has provided a 10-megapixel selfie camera at the front of the Galaxy Note 20. The sensor has dual-pixel autofocus through an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a range of connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with S Pen that has latency of 26 milliseconds. There is also a Microsoft Office stylus integration to let you convert your hand-written notes into a Word or PowerPoint file. Further, the phone comes with an upgraded Samsung Notes app to let you easily organise your notes under one roof.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports a proprietary fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 161.1x75.2x8.3mm and weighs 192 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also comes with Android 10 with One UI on top. However, unlike the standard model, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. There are also 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage options — along with microSD card support for further expansion, depending on support for 4G and 5G connectivity.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/3.0 lens. It offers 3x optical zoom and 50x space zoom as well as supports 8K video recording. Furthermore, the camera setup comes with a laser autofocus module for an enhanced experience.

Just like the Galaxy Note 20, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also Wireless DeX support to let you convert the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra into a mini desktop. Additionally, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has an upgraded S Pen over what was available on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 20 models. It is touted to have a latency of nine milliseconds. Of course, you'll also get the Microsoft Office stylus integration and the updated Samsung Notes app — just like the standard Galaxy Note 20 model.

For an advanced file transfer experience, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also has Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) support that powers a preloaded Nearby Share feature. This lets you quickly share a file with another UWB-equipped Galaxy phone user by pointing your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra towards that user. The new feature sounds similar to how Apple is using UWB on its iPhone 11 series. Further, there are plans to utilise the new hardware integration for finding things more accurately and unlock your home as a digital key.

Samsung has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that supports fast wired and wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. Lastly, it measures 164.8x77.2x8.1mm and weighs 208 grams.

