Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 'Mystic White' Variant Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Series to Bundle 25W Charger

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are said to come with fast charging support which can give 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 July 2020 13:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have weaker glass than Galaxy Note 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may come with 25W chargers
  • Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may have a Mystic White variant as well

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to come in an additional Mystic White colour variant, as per a new report. It was recently leaked that the phone has two colour options namely, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, but now it seems like there will be a third variant as well. A known tipster claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 will come with a 25W charger included in the box. Additionally, the tipster also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 will have weaker glass as compared to the Galaxy Note 10 from last year.

As per the report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come in an additional Mystic White colour option. The S Pen will also be white in colour to go with the phone. Earlier this week, alleged renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra surfaced online, along with the specifications and they showed the phone in two colour options, Mystic Black and Mystic Brown. Now, it looks like there will a third colour option as well.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are said to come with fast charging that will give 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. But, as per a tweet by known tipster Roland Quandt, the two models will come with a 25W charger included in the box, even though they are said to support faster charging.

Lastly, the tipster also claimed that the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 will come with Gorilla Glass 5 while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have Gorilla Glass 7 or Victus. This means the Galaxy Note 20 will have weaker protection compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from last year which has Corning Gorilla Glass 6. This may come as disappointing news to some who were expected the Galaxy Note 20 to be better in every way than the predecessor. But, this doesn't mean the screen on the upcoming phone will be fragile. Corning says Gorilla Glass 5 can survive drops from up to 1.2 metres, which is about waist high, onto hard or rough surfaces.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been subject to major leaks in this week where most of the specifications have been hinted at. The phones are expected to be officially unveiled at the August 5 Unpacked event.

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Unpacked
