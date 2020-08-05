Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch is taking place today. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 series as well as Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3. The virtual event, officially called Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will be live streamed through Samsung's online channels. Meanwhile, much of what to expect at the launch event has been revealed through recent teasers and a series of rumours. The Galaxy Note 20 series will indeed be the showstopper, though the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is also likely to gain some attention, thanks to its foldable form factor. Read on to know the launch timing, live stream details, expected prices, and specifications of the new models.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch live stream time details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch, which is officially called Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will begin at 10am EST (7:30pm IST) today. It will be live streamed through the Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung Global's Facebook page. You can, of course, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to take a look at what all the new devices debuting at the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price is rumoured to begin at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 84,000), while the 5G variant could start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 92,800). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to carry a price tag of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,900). The 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will start at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,19,400), according to a separate report.

You can expect the official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price details at the time of its launch.

A recent report mentioned that the Galaxy Note 2 series could go on sale in India as early as August 28. The phones are also said to come in green, bronze, and black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to come in Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options, depending on the market. The phone is also likely to have 5G support in select markets. In terms of display, the Galaxy Note 20 is reported to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED flat display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It would come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Galaxy Note 20 is said to have a triple rear camera setup that would include a 12-megapixel main sensor, paired with 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel shooter with 3x optical zoom. The phone is also rumoured to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Galaxy Note 20 is reported to include a 4,300mAh battery and have IP68-certified build. Furthermore, you'd get wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung is likely to bundle the Galaxy Note 20 with a new S Pen stylus that is rumoured to have a latency of 26 milliseconds.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications (rumoured)

Similar to the Galaxy Note 20, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options. The phone is likely to come with a larger, 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it is likely to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back — along with a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could also include an improved S Pen with nine-millisecond latency.

A recent benchmark listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with up to 12GB of RAM. It is also likely to have Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology for faster file transfer. Moreover, the phone is rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery.

Alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung is expected to bring its Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at today's launch. It would come as the successor to the Galaxy Fold and is rumoured to come with a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Additionally, you can expect top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC as the processor option and up to 12GB RAM.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.