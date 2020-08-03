Samsung Galaxy Note 20 case renders have leaked online, days before the launch of the series. These renders reveal the design of the device, corroborating with all that has leaked in the past. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to sport a flat display whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a curved edged display. Separately, a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Korean model has also leaked on Geekbench, hinting that the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC in the home market.

The case renders have been leaked by tipster Roland Quandt, and it shows both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sitting inside different case designs. These leaked cases include the leather cover, S-View flip cover, and the plain flip cover. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 both have a hole-punch display with the cut out placed in the top centre of the screen.

As mentioned, the

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ((left), Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked in leather cover cases

has a flat display while the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is seen to have a curved-edged display. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the phones. The back panel bits are not seen in these renders. The bottom edge is seen to house the microphone, speaker grille, and the USB Type-C port.

Furthemore, a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant with the model number Samsung SM-N986N has been spotted on Geekbench. This model number is designated for the South Korean market, and the benchmarking site suggests that the phone may have a Snapdragon processor. This seems to be similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S20 series, wherein it launched the devices with the Snapdragon 865 SoC in the South Korean market, whereas the other markets received the Exynos 990 SoC.

A separate report recently suggested that the Exynos 990 SoC that will be integrated inside the Galaxy Note 20 series will be optimised to have better performance. The latest Geekbench listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may pack 10GB RAM and run on Android 10. The Snapdragon SoC is listed with the codename kona that is largely associated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 series.

It achieves a single-core score of 984 and a multi-core score of 3,216. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Exynos model was recently spotted on Geekbench as well, and it managed to achieve lower scores. It achieved a score of 928 in the single-core and 2,721 in the multi-core tests.

