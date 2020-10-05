Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been put through DxOMark's camera testing, and it manages to achieve a respectable overall score of 121 points. This is one point less than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and sits in line with the likes of Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. DXOMARK especially lauds its wide and ultra-wide angle performance. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is reported to have several camera key strengths including vivid color rendering, fast autofocusing, and generally accurate exposure.

DxOMark has given the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G a photo score of 130 and a video score of 101. This is lower than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which achieved a score of 132 points and 102 points, respectively. The camera review details that ultra-wide shots boast excellent exposure and colour, with only minor noise and artifacts visible. However, DxOMark points out that in medium-range zoom shots there is inconsistent texture rendering and loss of detail. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is applauded for its bokeh quality and night mode ensures that good exposure and nice colour are captured even in very low light conditions. However, visible noise is observed in extreme low light conditions.

Color rendering is noted to be a strength of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera. DXOMark notes that colours are vivid and pleasant in most tested conditions, with high levels of saturation. “In outdoor sunny conditions, color on the Note 20 Ultra 5G is more vibrant compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and although similar to the Mi 10 Ultra, greens and blues are slightly richer on the Samsung device,” DxOMark writes.

It is noted that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's stabilization system has been slightly improved, with particularly stable results for static handheld videos. As mentioned, DxOMark lauds its fast autofocus reaction but there was a lot instability noticed when focusing on backlit indoor portraits, where the device tended to lock onto the background instead of the subject. You can read the full review posted on the DxOMark website.

