Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have reportedly started receiving the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in markets outside the US. The update is being rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones in Slovakia, as per the report. This comes a few days after the two models on AT&T network in the US started receiving the update. The report also says that the rollout is expected to expand to other markets soon.

A report by SamMobile says that the Android 11 based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones carries firmware version N98xxXXU1CTL5.

The news comes two days after the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on AT&T network in the US started receiving the One UI 3.0 update. This development was confirmed by several users on Twitter and Reddit.

As mentioned, the rollout can be expected to be expanded to other markets soon. If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates to know whether you have got the update or not. If yes, you can tap on Download and Install to get it.

The South Korean giant has already released the schedule of the One UI 3.0 rollout in Egypt. Samsung has already rolled out the Android 11 update to Galaxy S20 models on Verizon network. And the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be launched with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

