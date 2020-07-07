Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Live Images Surface Online, Periscope Style Lens Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Live Images Surface Online, Periscope-Style Lens Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is tipped to run Android 10-based One UI 2.5

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 7 July 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Live Images Surface Online, Periscope-Style Lens Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter / @jimmyispromo

The alleged live images showcase the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in black colour

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra renders were "accidentally" leaked last week
  • The alleged live photos were shared by YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rumoured to launch in August

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's alleged live images have surfaced online, days after Samsung "accidentally" leaked the renders of the phone on its website. The latest photos were shared by a notable YouTuber on Twitter. The live images highlight the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in glossy black colour, while its S Pen stylus is also teased in the same colour option. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and it is rumoured to launch in August. The South Korean tech; however, is yet to confirm its development.

The alleged live images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra by YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo also showcase the phone's rear camera setup. The same rectangular rear camera module was noted in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's renders, posted last week. The periscope-style lens that will likely power Space Zoom on this device is also prominently visible. The front panel images teases the phone's centrally aligned hole-punch cutout and slim bezels. Additionally, the alleged live images hint that the power and volume buttons are on the right side of the phone.

Another post by the YouTuber teases the S Pen stylus in black colour, same as the phone. In a separate post, it was added that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would run Android 10-based One UI 2.5.

A report last month had indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series would come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also rumoured to feature an LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. It is tipped to come with "new camera function" and the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

The phone is speculated to launch along with vanilla Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ in August. Samsung may also unveil the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant Samsung Galaxy Z Flip along with Galaxy Note 20 series.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger Integration Said to Be in the Works: Report
Apple Search Engine Deal With Google Creates 'Barrier to Entry', Says UK Regulator

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Live Images Surface Online, Periscope-Style Lens Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
  3. PUBG Mobile Getting, Livik Map, New Features Today With 0.19.0 Update
  4. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  5. China Censors Hong Kong Internet, US Tech Giants Resist
  6. Poco M2 Pro Review
  7. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  9. TikTok Says It Will Exit Hong Kong Market Within Days
  10. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Interested in Buying Warner Bros' Gaming Unit: Report
  2. Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Search Engine Deal With Google Creates 'Barrier to Entry', Says UK Regulator
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Live Images Surface Online, Periscope-Style Lens Tipped
  5. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger Integration Said to Be in the Works: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series to Go on Sale From August 21: Report
  7. Black Widow Will ‘Hand the Baton’ to Florence Pugh for MCU’s Future, as Expected
  8. PUBG Mobile Getting New Livik Map Today With 0.19.0 Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi’s new ‘Gauguin’ Phone With 108-Megapixel Camera Spotted in MIUI 12, India Launch Expected
  10. Vivo Y12 (2020) With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com