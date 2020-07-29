Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices Surface Again Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices Surface Again Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to be priced in line with Galaxy Note 10.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 July 2020 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices Surface Again Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will debut on August 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price is said to start at EUR 949
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price could be higher than Galaxy Note 10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could come in both 4G and 5G options

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price details have been leaked once again — just a couple of days after the purported pricing surfaced initially. The fresh development suggests that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 models with a starting price of EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 83,300). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to start at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000). Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are likely to come in 4G and 5G connectivity options and come with an upgraded hardware over the Galaxy Note 10 models.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price (rumoured)

Samsung-focussed Dutch blog GalaxyClub reports that Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price will be starting at EUR 949, while its 5G variant could start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 92,000). These are in line with the pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to come at a starting price of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000) that shows a significant difference from the Galaxy Note 10+ price starts at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,200).

The reported prices are said to be of Belgium and the Netherlands markets. Also, these are different from what was reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal earlier this week as he suggested EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,600) as the starting price of the Galaxy Note 20 4G model and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,400) for its 5G version. He also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G option could carry an initial price of EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,18,300). Moreover, the difference in prices reported by both sources could be due to changes in their markets.

Alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung has four other devices in its bouquet that it is launching at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. These are likely to include the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Announces Referral Programme, Student Programme, Shop 20K Advantage in India
OkCupid Vulnerabilities Discovered That Could Have Let Hackers Access Personal Details of Online Daters

