Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price details have been leaked once again — just a couple of days after the purported pricing surfaced initially. The fresh development suggests that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 models with a starting price of EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 83,300). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to start at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000). Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are likely to come in 4G and 5G connectivity options and come with an upgraded hardware over the Galaxy Note 10 models.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price (rumoured)

Samsung-focussed Dutch blog GalaxyClub reports that Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price will be starting at EUR 949, while its 5G variant could start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 92,000). These are in line with the pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to come at a starting price of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000) that shows a significant difference from the Galaxy Note 10+ price starts at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,200).

The reported prices are said to be of Belgium and the Netherlands markets. Also, these are different from what was reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal earlier this week as he suggested EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,600) as the starting price of the Galaxy Note 20 4G model and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,400) for its 5G version. He also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G option could carry an initial price of EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,18,300). Moreover, the difference in prices reported by both sources could be due to changes in their markets.

Alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung has four other devices in its bouquet that it is launching at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. These are likely to include the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

