Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may carry a similar price tag to the Galaxy Note 10 series, as its rumoured costs are cited by industry sources. According to reports, the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 may hit the South Korean markets for KRW 1.199 million (roughly Rs. 74,700), while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may cost KRW 1.452 million (roughly Rs. 90,400). Going by the cited amounts, it can be speculated that the new Galaxy Note 20 offerings could feature almost a similar pricing to its predecessor series. The Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to be launched at the South Korean giant's online Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

In a report, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency cited industry sources who said that Samsung may release the Galaxy Note 20 series in its domestic market with the aforementioned price tags. The report didn't clarify whether the rumoured Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pricing is for the 256GB or the 512GB storage model.

When the Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in South Korea last year, the Galaxy Note 10 was priced at KRW 1.248 million (roughly Rs. 77,800). The 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ was priced at KRW 1.397 million (roughly Rs. 87,000) and the 512GB model was priced at KRW 1.496 million (roughly Rs. 93,200). Considering these figures, it is rumoured that the Galaxy Note 20 series may be priced similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The report also said that Samsung may lower the price of Galaxy Note 20 to help recover from the sales slump faced due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also suggested that the upcoming series may be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship offering.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch at Samsung's online Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, as its mobile chief Tae Moon Roh confirmed earlier this week that the brand plans to launch “five new power devices” at the event. Post launch, the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to go on sale in domestic markets on August 21.

