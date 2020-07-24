Technology News

  Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped to Be Similar to Galaxy Note 10 Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped to Be Similar to Galaxy Note 10 Ahead of Launch

Samsung is expected to lower price of Galaxy Note 20 to recover from coronavirus sales slump.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 24 July 2020 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ EvLeaks

Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be launched at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 20 may be priced KRW 1.199 million (roughly Rs. 74,700)
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may be priced KRW 1.452 million (roughly Rs. 90,400)
  • Galaxy Note 20 series may be Samsung’s cheapest 5G flagship offering

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may carry a similar price tag to the Galaxy Note 10 series, as its rumoured costs are cited by industry sources. According to reports, the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 may hit the South Korean markets for KRW 1.199 million (roughly Rs. 74,700), while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may cost KRW 1.452 million (roughly Rs. 90,400). Going by the cited amounts, it can be speculated that the new Galaxy Note 20 offerings could feature almost a similar pricing to its predecessor series. The Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to be launched at the South Korean giant's online Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

In a report, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency cited industry sources who said that Samsung may release the Galaxy Note 20 series in its domestic market with the aforementioned price tags. The report didn't clarify whether the rumoured Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pricing is for the 256GB or the 512GB storage model.

When the Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in South Korea last year, the Galaxy Note 10 was priced at KRW 1.248 million (roughly Rs. 77,800). The 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ was priced at KRW 1.397 million (roughly Rs. 87,000) and the 512GB model was priced at KRW 1.496 million (roughly Rs. 93,200). Considering these figures, it is rumoured that the Galaxy Note 20 series may be priced similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The report also said that Samsung may lower the price of Galaxy Note 20 to help recover from the sales slump faced due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also suggested that the upcoming series may be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship offering.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch at Samsung's online Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, as its mobile chief Tae Moon Roh confirmed earlier this week that the brand plans to launch “five new power devices” at the event. Post launch, the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to go on sale in domestic markets on August 21.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

