Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Integrate Improved Exynos 990 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to launch on August 5, and ahead of that, key information regarding the chipset has been leaked. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC - just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. However, a new rumour suggests that the chipset inside Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will see few tweaks and optimisations. The tipster notes that the improved Exynos 990 SoC will see better optimisations than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

This new leak comes from a YouTuber with a Twitter handle named @TheGalox_. The tipster suggests that the Exynos 990 SoC on the Galaxy Note 20 series will be an improved version of the Exynos 990 SoC seen on the Galaxy S20. The improved Exynos 990 SoC may have better optimisation than its Snapdragon counterpart, which means it may be better optimised than the Snapdragon 865+. The tipster says that ‘it's like an Exynos 990+ SoC' but only just that the branding continues to be as Exynos 990. Lastly, it is reported that the Exynos 990 SoC on the Galaxy Note 20 series will run just as cool as the Snapdragon model.

If this is true, the Exynos 990 SoC will see several improvements inside the Galaxy Note 20, and Samsung is expected to market this model as better as well. Apart from this, the tipster reveals little else about the upcoming series.

The series is rumoured to include three phones this time around – the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Past reports suggest the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 5G may be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,400), respectively. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G may cost EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakhs).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is tipped to pack a triple camera setup. The vanilla Galaxy Note 20 model is seen to have a 12-megapixel main sensor, whereas the premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to have a 108-megapixel main sensor.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.