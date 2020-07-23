Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Renders, Detailed Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is reported to come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2020 11:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Renders, Detailed Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to be powered by Exynos 990 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery
  • The phone may carry a 64-megapixel triple camera setup at the back
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to include 6.7-inch Infinity-O display

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is all set to launch on August 5, but days before official unveil, all information about the phones is leaking online. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra renders and detailed specifications were leaked just a day ago, and now the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets the same treatment. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 multiple renders, colour options, and detailed specifications have surfaced online. It is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup, have a smaller display and battery than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. There's going to be a 4,300mAh battery packed inside, instead of the 4,500mAh battery expected inside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design (expected)

According to a report by WinFuture.de, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will carry Infinity-O display with the hole-punch cutout placed in the top centre. There is going to be slight bezel at the bottom of the display and the S Pen slides into the device through an opening in the spine. At the back, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is seen with a triple rear camera setup with the three image sensors sitting in one vertical line in the leaked renders. There is a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back with the flash sitting alongside the sensors. The phone is reported to come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colour options. The phone is also tipped to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is reported to run on Android 10-based One UI, and feature a smaller 6.7-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED flat display with 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by the 2.7GHz Exynos 990 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The report says there is no support for microSD card on the Galaxy Note 20.

As for cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to pack a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel main camera. There is another 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, there is a 64-megapixel image sensor with 3x optical zoom lens, and f/2.0 aperture. Camera supports 30x space zoom and 8K video recording. Up front, the phone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera with dual-pixel autofocus and f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will reportedly include a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging that will enable 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It will also support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The device is said to be IP68 certified, and pack AKG-optimised stereo speakers. Additionally, the connectivity options are said to include 5G, LTE-Advanced, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), and NFC.

The S-Pen stylus that will come with the Galaxy Note 20 is reported to offer a latency of 26 milliseconds, slightly more than the S-Pen reported to be inside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (9 millisecond). The dimensions of the Galaxy Note 20 are listed to be at 161.6x75.2x8.3mm.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Render Leak, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Comment
 
 

