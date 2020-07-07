Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is reportedly planned to go on sale on August 21, just a few days after the Unpacked 2020 event at which it will be unveiled. The annual reveal event is believed to take place on August 5, although the date has not been confirmed by the South Korean firm yet. Owing to the ongoing pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the event is expected to unfold online. Apart from the Note 20 series, Samsung is also expected to launch its newest foldable models at the online event.

As reported by South Korea's ETNews, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be revealed on August 5 and is poised to hit domestic markets a few days later, on August 21. Usually, Samsung releases its flagship models in South Korea first, alongside other key markets around the globe, including the US. So, it is expected that customers from around the world might get a chance to purchase the model on the date.

Along with the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the online Unpacked event that's tipped for August 5. Although an official market launch date hasn't been revealed, the report suggests that only the 5G variants of all models will be released in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with a full-HD flat screen and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device is expected to be released in Black, Copper, White/Gray and Mint Green colour options.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to feature an S Pen stylus. It would also have a rectangular rear camera module, which houses a periscope-style lens setup that enables the Space Zoom feature. Using that, the camera can zoom in up to 100 times, while maintaining a steady high-quality resolution.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is touted as a successor to the popular Galaxy Fold model, equipped with an improved hinge, camera and a larger external display when compared with the original. Reports suggest that Samsung plans to ditch the S Pen stylus on the Galaxy Fold 2 for technical reasons.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to come with two batteries with a total capacity of 3,204mAh. The foldable phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display, as well as a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED screen.

