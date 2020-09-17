Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a temporary price cut, with an instant discount of Rs. 9,000. The tech giant has announced its Samsung Days sale, wherein the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available starting from Rs. 68,999, instead of Rs. 77,999. There is also an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback offered to HDFC Bank card holders as well. This offer has gone live and will be available for buyers till September 23. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a triple rear camera setup and a 6.7-inch flat display with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 offer

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available for a price starting at Rs. 68,999, instead of Rs. 77,999 for a week. Samsung has introduced a Rs. 9,000 flat discount on the new phone. This discount has been introduced on Samsung.com, nearest Samsung store, leading online portals and retail stores as well. Samsung.com applies the Rs. 9,000 discount at checkout, whereas Amazon India has made live a coupon option for users to check on to avail the discount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 temporary discount price will be available only till September 23. The phone is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Blue colours. As mentioned, Samsung is also offering an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback for all buyers using HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 houses a triple rear camera setup that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel secondary sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor. Samsung has provided a 10-megapixel selfie camera at the front of the Galaxy Note 20.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports a proprietary fast charging technology. It has a range of connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with S Pen that has latency of 26 milliseconds.

