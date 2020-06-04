Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is rumoured to launch in August.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 June 2020 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

Photo Credit: Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is tipped to pack a 4,370mAh battery

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 20+ will reportedly pack a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • There's also a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-style lens, as per a
  • Galaxy Note 20+ will reportedly offer 50x digital zoom

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to say anything about it officially. A tipster is now suggesting that Galaxy Note 20+ smartphone will have a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, and the company will use a laser focus sensor, instead of the ToF sensor. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has reportedly received its Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating the phone's model number as well. Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will launch in August.

According to notable tipster IceUniverse (translated) on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will pack a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ISOCELL Slim 3M5 sensor with periscope lens and a 12-megapixel ISOCELL Fast 2L3 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. It is also hinted that the periscope lens will support 50x digital zoom instead of 100x Space Zoom as seen on Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor will likely be replaced by a laser focus sensor, assisting the main camera, the tipster claims.

The Galaxy Note 20+ is also tipped to come with a 4,370mAh battery. Back in April, the phone was on spotted on a Geekbench listing where its model number SM-N986U was noted. Additionally, it was speculated that the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 10.

However, the same model is reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, where the name of the phone is listed as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by Nashville Chatter, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra supports Bluetooth v5.0. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is rumoured to launch in August an online event. An earlier report has suggested that Samsung may unveil the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 around the same time but there's no official confirmation from the company yet. It is advised that the above information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’
Facebook and PayPal Invest in Indonesian Startup Gojek

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  4. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
  5. Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After Public Outrage
  6. BTS Edition of Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Works, Report Claims
  7. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro HD Playback Issue Fix Coming in Late June, Company Reveals
  9. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  10. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Sued Over Warehouses After New York Worker Brings Coronavirus Home, Cousin Dies
  2. Realme X3 Models Spotted on Google Play Listing, India’s BIS Certification Page: Report
  3. Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests
  4. Facebook and PayPal Invest in Indonesian Startup Gojek
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site
  6. Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’
  7. Apple Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over CEO's iPhone, China Comments: Judge
  8. Barça TV+: FC Barcelona Launches Its Own Streaming Service
  9. Fortnite's Live Event, Season 3 Postponed Again, Epic Games Announces
  10. Early Facebook Staffers Denounce Zuckerberg Stance on Trump Posts in Open Letter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com