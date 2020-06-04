Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to say anything about it officially. A tipster is now suggesting that Galaxy Note 20+ smartphone will have a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, and the company will use a laser focus sensor, instead of the ToF sensor. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has reportedly received its Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating the phone's model number as well. Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will launch in August.

According to notable tipster IceUniverse (translated) on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will pack a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ISOCELL Slim 3M5 sensor with periscope lens and a 12-megapixel ISOCELL Fast 2L3 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. It is also hinted that the periscope lens will support 50x digital zoom instead of 100x Space Zoom as seen on Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor will likely be replaced by a laser focus sensor, assisting the main camera, the tipster claims.

The Galaxy Note 20+ is also tipped to come with a 4,370mAh battery. Back in April, the phone was on spotted on a Geekbench listing where its model number SM-N986U was noted. Additionally, it was speculated that the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 10.

However, the same model is reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, where the name of the phone is listed as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by Nashville Chatter, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra supports Bluetooth v5.0. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is rumoured to launch in August an online event. An earlier report has suggested that Samsung may unveil the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 around the same time but there's no official confirmation from the company yet. It is advised that the above information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.